Do Susie Glass and Eddie Horniman from The Gentlemen get together?

Netflix's series The Gentlemen has been a huge hit over the weekend as viewers have indulged in the original series from the mind of Guy Ritchie.

The Gentlemen has delighted viewers since its release last week as fans have adored the tongue-in-cheek gangster series which is a spin-off of the original film from Guy Ritchie of the same name. The series consists of eight hour-long episodes with a complex narrative, several sub-plots, and many characters, all with their own agenda and back story.

Eddie Horniman, the Duke of Halstead (Theo James), and Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) are the lead characters in this ensemble series and have a lot of on-screen tension. But do Susie and Eddie ever get together? Here's what you need to know...

Susie and Eddie from The Gentlemen (Image credit: Netflix)

Do Susie and Eddie from The Gentlemen get together?

Although there is tension and perhaps attraction between the two characters who don't appear to have any other romantic interests, Eddie and Susie never get together. While Bobby Glass comments they've become a 'right double act' the pair never actually cross over from being friends and colleagues into anything more.

In an interview with Town and Country, Theo James commented on his character's relationship with Susie.

"Susie and my character, Eddie, have a strange chemistry: a love-hate relationship where they become business partners and are secretly quite impressed with each other. But it never pushes into any kind of romantic territory. The relationship isn’t that. But there’s a frisson between them which plays throughout the show," he said.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Speaking to the LA Times, the actors said that if their characters had gotten together, it may have 'cheapened' the series. Theo said,"We spoke about the idea that [Eddie and Susie] have chemistry, but it’s never realised or actualised. I think you lose the chemistry and you cheapen it the moment you have them..." Kaya interjected, "Bonk for the sake of it."

Theo then revealed that originally, there was a plan to get Eddie and Susie together. "I think at one point they were going to do some bonking. But luckily, we were like, 'No, thank you'," he said.

"It’s also realistic. They’re busy. There's stuff going on all the time, and it's really intense sh*t that they’re going through together. It wouldn’t fit in this world - sex isn't funny. This is a comedy, and the humour comes from the high stakes and the journey the characters are on," Kaya concluded.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Although the duo didn't so much as kiss in the series, if Netflix commissions a second series of the show, there might be some room for reconciliation between the pair who ended their business dealings on uncertain grounds.

Speaking to Tudum, Kaya said, "She’s the kind of person that, once you've broken her trust, she never forgets it. She can forgive it, but she's not going to forget it."

"To assume that they would just sail off into the sunset and everything would be perfect would be unrealistic because they've both had a taste for it now. They've learned how the other one works, and they've felt betrayed by the other one. That's going to fester below the surface for a long time," she said.