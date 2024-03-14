The Gentlemen: Who is Charly's real father?

The Gentlemen is Netflix's latest drama-comedy to completely hook fans who are obsessed with the Guy Ritchie series.

The Gentlemen has been met with a wave of enthusiastic viewers who have loved sinking their teeth into this gangster series starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinne Jones, Joely Richardson, and Daniel Ings. Fans are loving the chunky 8-hour-long series and have several questions about the various subplots woven in throughout.

While some are wondering if Susie Glass and Eddie Horniman get together by the end of the season, others are questioning who Charly's father really is and what exactly is going on between Lady Sabrina Horniman and Geoff the groundskeeper. Here's what you need to know about this rather intriguing storyline.

Vinnie Jones as Geoff (Image credit: Netflix)

Who is Charly's real father in The Gentlemen?

It is revealed that the late Duke of Halstead is not Charly's father and infact Geoff, played by Vinnie Jones is her real dad. In the series, Charly's parentage comes into question as Lady Sabrina's close relationship with Geoff is highlighted in some of the early episodes and a conversation in episode five hints that he is Charly's real father.

In the episode, Sabrina and Geoff are watching one of the travellers riding a horse in the ring. "I often think, how hard it must have been for you, watching Charly grow up all these years," said Sabrina. "It wasn't all bad. At least I was close by," he said.

By the end of the season, Geoff and Charly have a restrained conversation that addresses the fact that she is his daughter and he didn't want her to know in case she was ever ashamed of him. The scene is heartwarming as she assures him that isn't the case, but the pair are exceedingly British and don't hug or really acknowledge the elephant in the room properly during this moment of truth.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It isn't entirely clear why the creators of the show decided to make Geoff Charly's father or why Charly returned from university pregnant. The series wrapped up without Charly's baby's father being revealed or there being any real ramifications to Charly's father being Geoff rather than the former Duke.

"If you look in history in castles and that, there must’ve been a lot of secrets where everyone knew about the secrets," Vinnie Jones told Tudum in an interview as he addressed his character fathering one of the Horniman children. "If you’re in a castle, who’s dating who, who’s doing this, who’s doing that? And I think that's quite similar to [Charly’s parentage]."

Suggesting that perhaps this storyline was introduced as a storyline to add depth to the complex characters in the show and reflect aristocratic history.

(Image credit: Netflix)

These unfinished storylines about Charly and Geoff could be explored in season 2 of The Gentlemen. While Netflix has yet to confirm whether there will be a second series of the show, it has been suggested that a second season could be in store if the first season is well received. As the first season has been topping the Netflix top charts since its release, this could be a good indication that a second season could be commissioned.