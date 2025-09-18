Ozzy Osbourne took to the stage for his final farewell performance on Saturday 5 July. Two weeks after the homecoming gig in his hometown of Birmingham, Ozzy sadly passed away at the age 0f 76.

Back in 2022, a new reality series featuring Sharon an Ozzy, Home to Roost, was announced. The project was set to document the Black Sabbath front man and his wife as they made the move from the US back to the UK.

However, when Ozzy's health deteriorated, the series was shelved in favour of a one-hour film titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home.

The documentary was initially given an air date of August 8, less than a month after Ozzy died. It was subsequently pulled from the schedule at the last minute, with no explanation.

Now, fans of the iconic rocker can finally look forward to tuning in to the poignant film, as it has a new confirmed air date - Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will now air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on October 2.

It transpires that Ozzy's family felt it was too soon for the documentary to air just weeks after his death, and it was removed from the BBC schedule at their request.

Amid the confusion over why the film was pulled so suddenly, the BBC released a statement reading, "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film."

For those wanting to know what to expect from the film, it closely follows the final chapter of Ozzy's incredible life, and the challenges presented by trying to achieve his long-time dream of moving back to the UK.

As with the family's memorable noughties fly-on-the-wall series, The Osbournes, Jack and Kelly will also appear, although the tone will be more sombre as the family deal with the consequences of Ozzy's rapidly declining health.

The film will be "full of love, laughter and tears," and although fans of Ozzy and his family will no doubt be mourning the legend as they watch, their will also be uplifting moments in the tribute to the unforgettable star.

Sharon Osbourne has recently thanks fans for their love and well wishes in the aftermath of Ozzy's passing. Posting to Instagram, she shared that along with Kelly, she's been using falconry to help her heal.

"I'm still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media," she wrote, adding that the comments and tributes have "carried me through many nights."



Speaking of her time spent with some "powerful birds," during her falconry session, she said, "They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical."

Tens of thousands of people attended Ozzy's farewell procession in Birmingham, with huge crowds gathered to say their final goodbyes. As Kelly says in the film, sadly, "Iron man wasn’t really made of iron."