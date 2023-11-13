Reese Witherspoon's blue sequin trousers are perfect for festive parties - and so easy to shop
Reese Witherspoon's blue sequin trousers are so perfect for the festive season and may just be the most versatile party look we've seen!
Reese Witherspoon's blue sequin trousers looked gorgeous in a recent social media post - and we want to copy this look for the festive party season!
Reese Witherspoon looked fabulous in a recent Instagram post as she shared a video of herself wearing a fantastic pair of blue sequined trousers. The actress wore the Draper James Pull on Pants in Sequins which retail at around $150.
Draper James is Reese's clothing label and the brand has a whole host of items that are so in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 and perfect for the festive party season. The caption of Reese's post read, "It’s sparkly holiday fit time y’all!!! This @draperjames velvet pantsuit is BACK this year with a festive update: sequin pants ✨✨✨"
These trousers are so gorgeous, but for those who are looking for something slightly less expensive, Marks & Spencer also sells a stunning pair of sequined trousers that are incredibly similar.
The trousers from Marks & Spencer are also available in a variety of colours, so you don't have to stick to an icy blue cooler look this Christmas. At M&S the trousers are available in black and silver, for those who want to buy the look in a shade that is more complementary for a capsule wardrobe and matches with more colours.
Draper James
RRP: $150 | Draper James. The sequined version of our best-selling, ultra-flattering straight-legged Pull On Pants marry the comfort of pajamas with the polish of a perfectly-cut suit pant.
Marks & Spencer
RRP: £55 | Marks & Spencer. The full-length, wide-leg silhouette amps up the glamour, while internal elastication on the high waistband ensures flexible wear.
Opting for trousers is a great alternative to the classic Christmas Party Dress, and they can be re-worn with a variety of different tops, blazers, blouses, and jackets to give the trousers and entirely new style.
Reese opted for a classic velvet blazer and simply unfussy white t-shirt to wear with these trousers. This was the perfect combination as the velvet added a smooth texture and winter feel to this sparkly ensemble, and the simple tee dressed down the look so the actress didn't appear overdressed or over-the-top in this festive ensemble.
