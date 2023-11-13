Reese Witherspoon's blue sequin trousers are perfect for festive parties - and so easy to shop

Reese Witherspoon's blue sequin trousers looked gorgeous in a recent social media post - and we want to copy this look for the festive party season!

Reese Witherspoon looked fabulous in a recent Instagram post as she shared a video of herself wearing a fantastic pair of blue sequined trousers. The actress wore the Draper James Pull on Pants in Sequins which retail at around $150.

Draper James is Reese's clothing label and the brand has a whole host of items that are so in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023 and perfect for the festive party season. The caption of Reese's post read, "It’s sparkly holiday fit time y’all!!! This @draperjames velvet pantsuit is BACK this year with a festive update: sequin pants ✨✨✨"

These trousers are so gorgeous, but for those who are looking for something slightly less expensive, Marks & Spencer also sells a stunning pair of sequined trousers that are incredibly similar.

The trousers from Marks & Spencer are also available in a variety of colours, so you don't have to stick to an icy blue cooler look this Christmas. At M&S the trousers are available in black and silver, for those who want to buy the look in a shade that is more complementary for a capsule wardrobe and matches with more colours.

Draper James Pull on Pants in Sequins Visit Site RRP: $150 | Draper James. The sequined version of our best-selling, ultra-flattering straight-legged Pull On Pants marry the comfort of pajamas with the polish of a perfectly-cut suit pant. Marks & Spencer Sequin Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers Visit Site RRP: £55 | Marks & Spencer. The full-length, wide-leg silhouette amps up the glamour, while internal elastication on the high waistband ensures flexible wear.

Opting for trousers is a great alternative to the classic Christmas Party Dress, and they can be re-worn with a variety of different tops, blazers, blouses, and jackets to give the trousers and entirely new style.

Reese opted for a classic velvet blazer and simply unfussy white t-shirt to wear with these trousers. This was the perfect combination as the velvet added a smooth texture and winter feel to this sparkly ensemble, and the simple tee dressed down the look so the actress didn't appear overdressed or over-the-top in this festive ensemble.