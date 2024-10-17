Our favourite red carpet moments where accessories really elevated the look - in pictures

Got an upcoming event in the calendar? Taking note of the best red carpet accessories of all time is a great way to understand how to elevate your look in just a few small steps. Because, celebrities have proven more than once that micro-tweaks can make a big fashion statement.

Indeed, whether it's Beyoncé's furry stole, Margot Robbie's heart-shaped handbag or Taylor Swift's drop-down earrings, there are many easy ways to give your ensemble a boost in the sartorial stakes. What's more, a carefully chosen accessory can really make or break an outfit.

So, whatever your big night has in store, you can ensure that you are dressed to impress by taking the time to consider everything from your footwear through to your jewellery and much more. These glamorous women will show you how it's done...

32 times that red carpet accessories truly elevated a look

Rihanna's statement headwear

While you may be understandably hesitant, Rihanna has frequently made a case for the powers of headwear to really pull a look together. The singer wore a religious hat called a 'mitre' - traditionally worn by members of the Catholic church - to match her silver, bejewelled outfit at the Met Gala in 2018.

Zendaya's classic handbag

Zendaya exuded effortless style in a lime green shirt and trouser co-ord for the Paris photocall of the film Challengers in 2024. However, it was her classic leather handbag that really drew the eye - with its square design and gold detailing - and that also perfectly complemented her glowy make-up and silver heels.

Elizabeth Taylor's stunning diamond

At the Oscars in 1970, Elizabeth Taylor accessorised her light blue gown with a jaw-dropping necklace. It was made from a 69-carat diamond that the actress' then-husband, actor Richard Burton, had bought her originally in the form of a ring. The 'Taylor-Burton' jewel became one of the most renowned in the world.

Kim Kardashian's furry jacket

Kim Kardashian might have wanted her sparkly nude dress for the Met Gala in 2022 - a frock famously worn by Marilyn Monroe - to take centre stage. However, it was the white furry jacket, that she wore slung off her shoulders, that really amped up the glamour of the look, and also - as she later revealed - obscured the fact the number didn't quite close at the back.

Hailey Bieber's large sunglasses

While the sun may have already set on the evening of the Met Gala in 2021, Hailey Bieber proved that - for frequently photographed Hollywood stars at least - shades can be worn at all times. If you're feeling brave, take inspiration from the model's seriously chic large black pair, which she wore with a deep-cut black gown and minimal silver jewellery.

Beyoncé's furry stole

Beyoncé added a luxurious point of interest to her otherwise plain white long-sleeved midi-dress dress for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2015. She posed for the camera with a white fur stole in one hand, and the unusual accessory drew attention even away from the singer's sparkly gold heels and bejewelled clutch bag.

Jennifer Lopez's satin gloves

Of course, you can't go wrong with a black gown in a classic silhouette and smart heels for an important evening occasion. However, J-Lo perfectly elevated her strapless look in the style stakes, for a party in Dubai in 2024, with the timelessly chic accessory that is a pair of white long stain gloves.

Emily Ratajkowski's leather belt

Emily Ratajkowski enlisted the most hard-working accessory of them all to step out on the red carpet at Cannes in 2022. The model cinched-in her strappy lacy black sheer gown with a chunky leather belt at the waist - creating an hourglass silhouette while also adding a tough edge to an otherwise ultra-feminine look.

Margot Robbie's heart-shaped handbag

Accessories were often the stars of the show in the memorable outfits worn by Margot Robbie to promote the Barbie film in 2023. At a press conference in Seoul, the Barbie star's adorable heart-shaped quilted handbag was the focus, which she paired with a sparkly fuchsia jacket and skirt set as well as a matching hat and heels.

Sabrina Carpenter's pink platforms

Sabrina Carpenter's footwear choices have become as legendary as her catchy tunes. At a Spotify event in 2023, the singer wore a pair of girly platform heels, in a baby pink satin finish, that gave a quirky edge - and quite literally elevated - her n-neck patterned top and mini-skirt ensemble.

Gigi Hadid's statement necklace

There is nothing quite like a big piece of jewellery to add eye-catching sparkle to an otherwise understated outfit. Gigi Hadid dazzled at Cannes in 2023 when she paired a glittering statement necklace with a sweeping, strapless taupe gown.

Blake Lively's cool denim jacket

Blake Lively isn't afraid to mix things up and bring an unexpected edge to her eveningwear ensembles. The actress looked effortlessly cool at a New York film premiere in 2022 when she layered an oversized blue denim jacket over a sweeping multicoloured gown.

Taylor Swift's drop-down earrings

A pair of drop-down earrings can really make or break a look, as demonstrated by Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards in 2023. The singer dazzled as she accessorised her sparkly navy long-sleeved top and sweeping skirt combo with eye-catching statement jewellery that perfectly framed her face.

Penelope Cruz's quilted handbag

The perfect accessory for eveningwear needn't shout the loudest. Penelope Cruz looked every bit the stylish Hollywood star at a Chanel event in Paris in 2023, at which she wore an embroidered, button-through look. However, by opting for a more low-key classic white quilted handbag, the actress was able to give her look a more polished finish.

Nicole Kidman's tuxedo jacket

Proof that you shouldn't give the cold shoulder to tailoring at glamorous evening events? Nicole Kidman smartened up her sparkly halterneck gown at the premiere of Netflix's The Perfect Couple in 2024 with a black tuxedo jacket artfully draped over one arm. Further still, it's perfect to whip out when the temperatures drop as the night goes on.

Salma Hayek's fishnet tights

Salma Hayek is a veteran of using accessories to have some rebellious fun with fashion on the red carpet. At the Brit Awards in 2023, the actress jazzed up her quirky asymmetric leather dress with pair of black fishnet tights tucked into chunky heeled boots for pure rock chick vibes.

Bella Hadid's lightweight shawl

Keen to give your dress that little extra something? Make like Bella Hadid and drape a shawl elegantly over your shoulders, as she did on the red carpet at Cannes in 2024. It was the perfect way to give her flowing black halterneck gown an air of 'old school' Hollywood glamour.

Kendall Jenner's PVC gloves

Kendall Jenner proved that one clever accessory can make all the difference when upping the style ante of your look. The model slipped on a pair of long black PVC gloves for a party in Dubai in 2023, which gave some much-needed edge to her more prim lime green midi-dress and black boots.

Kaia Gerber's ankle-strap heels

Making your shoes the focal point is a clever style trick, and Kaia Gerber showed just how, when she put her best foot forward at an event in Beverly Hills in 2024. The model's white heels - featuring an elegant strap around the - perfectly off-set her pleated blue mini-dress and gave a girly edge to her overall look.

Victoria Beckham's wrap-around sunglasses

Victoria Beckham has made wearing statement sunglasses her go-to for public outings - rain or shine. The star exuded cool in a futuristic-looking wrap-around pair at a Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles in 2023, which beautifully contrasted with her floaty pink dress, quilted black handbag and blue mules.

Kate Moss's platform heels

A shimmery accessory pays dividends in the sartorial stakes for the evening. Kate Moss's iridescent gold platform heels drew all the attention when paired with the model's otherwise understated ensemble - a lacy cream midi-dress and silver clutch bag - for a party in New York in 2023.

Sienna Miller's monogramed belt

Sienna Miller has never been one to shy away from making a fashion statement. The actress wowed at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024 in a white sheer lacy dress and thigh-high black boots. However, it was her gold monogrammed 'Chloe' belt that commanded all the attention.

Emma Watson's studded clutch

A well-chosen handbag can really make or break an outfit. Emma Watson stunned in a monochrome ensemble at a dinner in New York in 2022. The actress wore white lacy dress, with an open back and extensive train, however her studded black clutch that added a welcome cool edge.

Cardi B's thick headband

Cardi B's black and white gown - which featured a buttoned-up top half and a full skirt - stole the show at the Met Gala in 2023. However, it was the rapper's thick black headband, atop 'beehive' locks, that really raised the fashion stakes

Gwyneth Paltrow's layered necklaces

While Gwyneth Paltrow may tend to keep her accessories to a minimum, she took a different tack at an event to celebrate Swarovski's collaboration with SKIMS in New York in 2023. The star gave her all-white look - comprising a strapless midi-dress and heels - some sparkle with layered silver 'chain' necklaces.

Ariana Grande's tonal gloves

One of the highlights of the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2020 was Ariana Grande's voluminous grey taffeta gown. But what elevated the singer's look even further was the pair of long-sleeved gloves - in an identical shade - that she highlighted in several sweet poses.

Lady Gaga's simple beret

Lady Gaga can certainly be counted upon to whip out an unexpected accessory on the red carpet. The singer and actress looked très chic in a simple black beret at the Joker: Folie A Deux photocall during the Venice International Film Festival in 2024, which complemented well her elegant black midi-dress and heels.

Jessica Chastain's statement ring

Small accessories can still pack a punch, as Jessica Chastain proved on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023. The actress complemented her sweeping pink off-shoulder gown with a statement black bejewelled ring on her finger - which arguably commanded just as much attention as her sparkly earrings.

Paris Hilton's rosette choker

Paris Hilton looked every bit the stylish star at the Met Gala in 2023. The businesswoman turned heads in a black off-shoulder long-sleeved gown, complete with sparkly and leather detailing. That being said, all eyes were on her neck, which sported a matching choker with a large rosette.

Jennifer Lawrence's diamond necklace

Sometimes less is more when it comes to the best red carpet accessories. Jennifer Lawrence's elegantly simple diamond necklace was the perfect piece to elevate her black and white polka dot gown at the Oscars in 2024 - and it's perhaps a look that's easier for the rest of us to achieve too.

Julia Roberts's bejewelled earrings

Julia Roberts positively bloomed at the premiere of Ticket To Paradise in Los Angeles in 2022. The actress stepped out in a pretty fuchsia floor-length puff-sleeved dress, which she opted to elevate with a pair of statement bejewelled earrings - featuring elements of pink to ultimately tie her look together.

Daisy Edgar-Jones' gold cuff

Forget necklaces and earrings, why not get your hands on a gold cuff? It can bring a stylish edge to an otherwise simple ensemble, as shown off by Daisy Edgar-Jones at the premiere of the film Twisters in Los Angeles in 2024. The actress wore the statement piece of jewellery on one arm with a simple, but stunning, white gown and a sleek ponytail.