Fancy a dose of nostalgia? Quiz your girl bands knowledge with a trip down memory lane
Think you remember all things girl bands from the 90s and 2000s pop heyday?
Were you a girl band superfan back in the nineties and noughties? How much do you remember?
The BBC's new three-part series Girlbands Forever is hitting screens on Saturday night, delving into the making of some of the most iconic girl bands in pop history - plus some of the shockingly toxic sides to girl band fame.
Whether you were crazy for the Spice Girls, an Eternal lover or a die-hard Hear'Say fan, the BBC Two programme is a must-watch for those ready for a dose of nostalgia and a look behind the curtain of the realities of pop stardom back then.
The first episode airs on November 1st at 9:20pm - but if you can't wait, it's time to take our quiz to see how much girl band knowledge you really remember.
Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!
