Fancy a dose of nostalgia? Quiz your girl bands knowledge with a trip down memory lane

Think you remember all things girl bands from the 90s and 2000s pop heyday?

The Spice Girls - woman&amp;home Quiz of the Day girl bands
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott's avatar
By
published
in News

Were you a girl band superfan back in the nineties and noughties? How much do you remember?

The BBC's new three-part series Girlbands Forever is hitting screens on Saturday night, delving into the making of some of the most iconic girl bands in pop history - plus some of the shockingly toxic sides to girl band fame.

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

TOPICS
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.