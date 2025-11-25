As new book Dianarama delves into her Panorama interview, how much do you know about the life of Princess Diana?
Princess Diana was one of the most influential and beloved royal figures the world has ever seen. She was adored around the globe and millions went into mourning when she died in 1997 following a car accident in Paris.
The details of Diana's life, marriage, divorce, motherhood and charity work have been the subject of intrigue for decades and now a new book delving into her infamous BBC Panorama interview has landed on shelves.
Dianarama: The Betrayal of Princess Diana by Andy Webb delves into the lies and deception that led to Diana sitting down for the raw, tell-all interview with Martin Bashir.
With the gripping new read capturing the attention of those who have loved Diana for years, take our quiz to see how much you know about her incredible life.
Andy Webb's new book delves into the deception that convinced Princess Diana to take part in one of the most famous interviews of all time.
