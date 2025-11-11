Are you a daytime TV superfan? Test your knowledge on all things Lorraine, This Morning, GMB and more

Are you a loyal daytime TV watcher? Shows like This Morning, Lorraine and Good Morning Britain have quite the history and have been a constant on our screens for decades.

Offering friendly and familiar faces to see us through the morning and keep us in the know, ITV's flagship programmes are loved by millions. But with cuts at the network meaning the iconic morning telly lineup could be at risk, former ITV editor Martin Frizell has spoken out in a bid to highlight their importance.

Penning an Instagram post, the ex This Morning boss wrote, "Programmes like Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women are more important than just ratings ponies, they can change lives and do! No other daytime channel has had such impact."

It comes as amid plans to cut Lorraine Kelly's show from an hour down to 30 minutes, and for it to be shown for just 30 weeks a year instead of year-round, with Loose Women expected to suffer a similar fate.

Are you an avid fan of ITV daytime favourites? How much do you know about the shows and their hosts? Take our quiz to test your knowledge.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

