Football fan, schoolboy and future King - how much do you know about monarch-to-be Prince George?

Prince George is arguably the most famous young royal on earth. He's not even a teenager yet, and he's already spent his entire life in the spotlight - and is set to wear the crown as King someday.

He's second in line to the throne, after his father, Prince William, and grandfather King Charles, and his life, and that of his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is very different to your average child. That doesn't mean he doesn't have lots in common with lots of other boys his age, though.

Prince George famously adores football, has plenty of hobbies and shares a sweet bond with parents Prince William and Princess Catherine.

At the weekend, we saw him in action, taking on an outing that is seemingly preparing him for the life of duty that lies ahead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making an unexpected appearance alongside Princess Catherine, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other Royal Family members, Prince George made his debut at the Festival of Remembrance in London's Royal Albert Hall.

Surprising royal fans with how tall and grown-up he looks, Prince George stood stoically in a suit and tie beside his mother and grandparents for the poignant service and shook the hands of veterans as he greeted them warmly.

Are you tempted to test your Prince George knowledge following his latest outing? Try our quiz and see how much you know about the King-to-be.

Share your scores and let us know how you did in the comments section below!

Want more brain teasers? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here .