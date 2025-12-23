'Rod gets my mum to wrap his presents' - Penny Lancaster spills the family secrets this Christmas

In an exclusive interview with woman, Penny Lancaster, the Loose Women guest panellist, author and special constable with the City of London police, is characteristically warm, sparkly and unflinchingly honest as she shares the truth about Christmas at Stewart HQ.

Unveiling her festive plans with husband Sir Rod Stewart, 80, and sons Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14, the former model reveals all about their family secrets, including how their Essex home transforms into a magical haven for a huge annual pre-Christmas party - this year, there's a 'vintage book theme'.

She also tells us the 'magical' best-ever gift she's gotten from her rock star husband, and the little-known family traditions that make every Christmas magical and memorable.

Penny, what would we find if we dropped in on your house on Christmas Eve?

Last-minute wrapping, a bit of mulled wine being sipped and some Christmas carol singing down the local church. We always go as a family. Last year they let me ring the church bells!

Who’s more organised with Christmas planning - you or Rod?

I do everything. He goes, 'Oh darling, you’re so good. What about something for so-and-so?' and I’m like, 'Got them'. Then he says, 'What about...?' And I’m like, 'Did that.'

I just have to, because [otherwise] it would never get done!

What’s Rod like when it comes to arranging your Christmas gifts?

He’s very good at surprises, but mostly we’ll have a special day together in the lead-up to Christmas. We’ll go for a lovely lunch, then potter about and I go, 'Ah, I really like that!' He makes little notes, then tends to get my mum to wrap my gifts!

What’s the best-ever present that he’s bought you?

He bought me a narrowboat for my 50th birthday, but on Christmas, about eight years ago, I was in my dressing gown and we walked outside to the driveway where I found a white convertible Bentley, all done up in a big red bow.

I remember it was snowing. The moment was magical. I love driving that car and in our relationship, I do all the driving. It’s nothing about me wanting to be in control, I promise!

Do you have a Stewart Christmas party?

Yes! When Rod and I first moved into Durrington [the couple’s Grade II-listed Durrington House, in Harlow, Essex, where they’ve lived since 2013], we’d lived in America for such a long time.

Leading up to Christmas, there was never enough time to catch up with all our friends and family so we decided to start a tradition and invite everyone to a party a few weekends before Christmas. It’s bigger than Christmas Day!

We started out just in the house in our basement bar but now we have a marquee, a soul band, signature cocktails, canapés and a bagpiper. We have a different theme every year. This year, we’re going for a vintage book theme.

It sounds like you love Christmas!

I absolutely do. Rod doesn’t in general like Christmas because he just sees the house being turned upside down. He can’t wait until we take the Christmas decorations down.

What’s on your wish list this year?

We might have Rod’s elder children, Ruby and Liam and Sean, over from America, which would be amazing because then we’ve also got the grandkids - Ruby’s two-year-old boy, Liam’s two-year-old and their daughter, who will be nine months old.

Now my boys are older, having the grandchildren to stay will reignite the magic that you get when you see the festive period through a child’s eyes.

Do you cook on Christmas Day?

There’s a lot of preparation beforehand, then we’re all hands on deck with the help of our chef in the kitchen so I’m not spending the entire day doing everything. That way, we can do all our fun family stuff like gift opening, long walks with the dogs, board games and sing-alongs!

Are there any Stewart family Christmas traditions?

We like a posh breakfast and I’ll have a glass of champagne with eggs and smoked salmon. Rod won’t partake in champagne in the morning. He doesn’t even like champagne!

Rod’s thing is we have to go to the pub on Christmas Day. At the moment, his favourite two drinks are a pint of Guinness and a glass of rosé - a strange combination. Not in one glass, obviously!

Are you doing any work for the City of London police over Christmas?

Yes! I’ve signed up for a police campaign focusing on night-time economy duty when the parties are in full swing.

You published your first memoir this year - what do you most want out of 2026?

When I decided to write the memoir, I didn’t want it to be a project where I ticked a box and moved on.

I felt it should allow me to expand on all the stories and events I talk about, to continue helping others. Whether that’s menopause, dyslexia, IVF, or whatever the story is, I’d like to follow them up, maybe with a documentary or further charity work. I want the book to be a launching pad to continue the work I’ve been doing.