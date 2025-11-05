'It’s not bad to be a bit annoyed with each other' - Olivia Colman shares her approach to 'surviving' marriage
The actress has been married for nearly 25 years, and takes a down to earth approach to keeping her relationship running smoothly
Olivia Colman met her husband, writer and producer Ed Sinclair, while they were both at Cambridge university.
In a "love at first sight" moment, Olivia told Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, "I saw his side profile and I just went, ‘Oh, God, I’m going to marry him.'" And she did just that, with the couple tying the knot in 2001.
They now share three children and juggle busy careers. When Olivia made the film The Roses, released in September, which centred on a failing marriage, she was asked about her own marriage a lot during interviews.
In particular, the star was asked how to "survive" after so many years with the same person.
In conversation with The Guardian, the actress took a down-to-earth approach to keeping her relationship on track. When asked if she ever got annoyed with Ed, she replied, "It’s been 30 years. It’s not bad to be a bit annoyed with each other."
Her character in the film, Ivy Rose, is married to Benedict Cumberbatch's Theo, and their on-screen relationship borders on "hate."
Olivia's response to such feelings within in a marriage? "I’m not sure I’ve felt massive hatred, I’m quite in love," she says, adding, "hate is a very strong word."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
While romantic ideals of love exist, Olivia retains a sense of practicality when it comes to staying grounded. "Looking out for each other" is important in her relationship, and if there's an issue and one half of the partnership is struggling, you "step up to the plate," she says.
While chatting to Amy Poehler, the actress shared that she and her husband "are not big fighters," adding, "which apparently isn't very healthy."
She continues, "It's important to think, and it's better to wait until a much calmer moment to say, 'can we talk about that moment?'" meaning a moment that could've ended in an argument.
She prefers to return to something that bothered her a little later, when she's had time to think and reflect on it.
During the conversation, Olivia also shared her dislike for filming intimate scenes as a married woman. Admitting a fear of having to “show any skin,” she shares that such scenes make her "feel like I’m being unfaithful" to her husband.
However what really keeps the spark alive within their marriage, is that Olivia still thinks of Ed as her "best friend," and still finds him attractive.
"He's my best friend and I fancy him. He's quite nice," she concludes, tearing up as she talks with such love about the man she's been with for over 30 years.
Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.