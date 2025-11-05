'It’s not bad to be a bit annoyed with each other' - Olivia Colman shares her approach to 'surviving' marriage

Olivia Colman met her husband, writer and producer Ed Sinclair, while they were both at Cambridge university.

In a "love at first sight" moment, Olivia told Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, "I saw his side profile and I just went, ‘Oh, God, I’m going to marry him.'" And she did just that, with the couple tying the knot in 2001.

They now share three children and juggle busy careers. When Olivia made the film The Roses, released in September, which centred on a failing marriage, she was asked about her own marriage a lot during interviews.

In particular, the star was asked how to "survive" after so many years with the same person.

In conversation with The Guardian, the actress took a down-to-earth approach to keeping her relationship on track. When asked if she ever got annoyed with Ed, she replied, "It’s been 30 years. It’s not bad to be a bit annoyed with each other."

Her character in the film, Ivy Rose, is married to Benedict Cumberbatch's Theo, and their on-screen relationship borders on "hate."

Olivia's response to such feelings within in a marriage? "I’m not sure I’ve felt massive hatred, I’m quite in love," she says, adding, "hate is a very strong word."

While romantic ideals of love exist, Olivia retains a sense of practicality when it comes to staying grounded. "Looking out for each other" is important in her relationship, and if there's an issue and one half of the partnership is struggling, you "step up to the plate," she says.

While chatting to Amy Poehler, the actress shared that she and her husband "are not big fighters," adding, "which apparently isn't very healthy."

She continues, "It's important to think, and it's better to wait until a much calmer moment to say, 'can we talk about that moment?'" meaning a moment that could've ended in an argument.

She prefers to return to something that bothered her a little later, when she's had time to think and reflect on it.

During the conversation, Olivia also shared her dislike for filming intimate scenes as a married woman. Admitting a fear of having to “show any skin,” she shares that such scenes make her "feel like I’m being unfaithful" to her husband.

However what really keeps the spark alive within their marriage, is that Olivia still thinks of Ed as her "best friend," and still finds him attractive.

"He's my best friend and I fancy him. He's quite nice," she concludes, tearing up as she talks with such love about the man she's been with for over 30 years.