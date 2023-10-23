Martha Stewart was just asked about dressing 'for her age' and her reply was fantastic

Martha Stewart was just asked about dressing 'for her age' and the 82-year-old really had the best possible response.

On October 17, Martha Stewart was among the stars on the red carpet at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala. Martha looked incredible at this event as she showed off some of the best autumn-winter fashion trends of 2023 as she wore a glittering white top and skirt co-ord with a matching blazer from Dennis Basso.

While walking the red carpet, Page Six Style, asked the star about dressing for her age and how the star navigates fashion at 82 years old. The star gave a refreshing answer as she refuted the claims that women need to dress more conservatively or appropriately once they reach a certain age.

"Dressing for whose age?" responded Martha when chatting to Page Six. The star had a wise response as she revealed that for her, age isn't a factor when it comes to her fashion choices and in fact, she thinks that more frequently, people are dressing better in their later life.

"I don’t think about age. I think people are more and more and more [fabulous] than they’ve ever been in their senior years, and I applaud every one of them," said Martha.

The star added that she has dressed the same way since her youth, "I’ve dressed the same since I was 17." She concluded, "If you look at my pictures on my Instagram, I look pretty much the same."

Recently, Martha Stewart recreated Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s look as she hosted a brunch at the Blue Box Cafe, located aptly in the Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue in New York. This look received a lot of compliments and fans flocked to say that she nailed the look at 82.

"Some people are critical of your look! I say you go girl! You be the best you can be at any age! You look beautiful and 🔥🔥🔥," said one commenter. "Martha, you’re killing it!" said another commenter.