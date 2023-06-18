Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker are about to clash once again – but it’s not *quite* as it seems

And Just Like That… tensions might be high between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker again.

Okay, a recap, if you’ve not been keeping up with the drama between the former Sex and the City co-stars.

Kim Cattrall – who played the iconic Samantha Jones – revealed she would never return to the character. This was after dismissing the script for a third movie and revealing there was a little bad blood between herself and Sarah Jessica Parker.

In fact, she revealed on Piers Morgan’s UK chat show that she and her castmates had “never been friends.”

She also addressed the rumors that the third movie didn't happen because she was asking for more money. “This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City, and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker," she told Piers. “I think she could've been nicer. I really think she could've been nicer. I don't know what her issue is.”

For her part, SJP has always spoke around the topic. She told People in 2018, “…there was no fight; it was completely fabricated because I actually never responded. And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

Fans will be aware that the Sex and the City cast – sans one Samantha – reunited for And Just Like That in 2021.

Then, in what seemed to be a miracle at play, it was revealed in June that Kim was returning to the show as Samantha – albeit for a brief cameo.

So, what could be the latest drama?

It’s not quite as it sounds. Kim and SJP will indeed clash – but only with the release of their new shows which are both dropping on the exact same day.

Kim Cattrall will star in a glossy new Netflix series that is giving Devil Wears Prada vibes, but it drops on the very same day that And Just Like That season 2 returns.

Talk about a coincidence.

What is Kim Cattrall’s new show, Glamorous, about?

Netflix describes the new show as a “soapy workplace drama series [starring] Miss Benny (they/them) playing a character named Marco Mejia, a young gender nonconforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place. Well, that is until he meets esteemed beauty mogul — and one of his biggest idols — Madolyn Addison (played by legendary actor Kim Cattrall.”

Is there a trailer for Glamorous?

Of course there is – and it certainly gives off the impression that this will fill the Ugly Betty/Devil Wears Prada hole in your hearts.

When is Glamorous released on Netflix?

That would be June 22 – the same day And Just Like That season two returns.

And Just Like That is available to watch on HBO Max, while Glamorous will be available exclusively on Netflix.