Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That return is official! Here's what to expect from SATC's most beloved and outrageous character

Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That return has been long awaited as fans of the hit show have pleaded with the actor to add that unique Samantha flair to the Sex And The City reboot.

Reader, don't adjust your screens as this is actually happening. The last And Just Like That update had fans shook but this one is an absolute dream come true for legions of loyal viewers.

The news was revealed by Variety who claim that Cattrall is due to reprise her most beloved role - but only for one scene in the finale of Season 2.

(Image credit: Araya Doheny/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

According to the publication, the star shot her scene in a top-secret operation on March 22 in New York City. Seemingly this shoot was done without seeing or speaking to her co-stars or the series' showrunner Michael Patrick King.

They report that the scene will feature Samantha, whom we previously learned has moved to London, speaking on the phone with Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie. This brings the story along after the first season's finale - which saw the estranged pair agreeing to meet over text.

It's unlikely that this is a case of art imitating life, as there's little hope of any reconciliation between Cattrall and her costars - especially Parker, with whom she shares a very open feud.

(Image credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage/Getty Images)

Whispers regarding tension on the set of SATC were ongoing throughout the hit show's six season run - but it was after the death of Cattrall's brother Chris in 2018 that she made it plain how she felt.

In response to Parker sending her condolences, Cattrall shared an Instagram post with a caption that made it crystal clear that they're not buddies.

A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall) A photo posted by on

"Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now," reads the caption. "Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona."

For many, it's Cattrall's no-nonsense attitude on and off screen that's made her a living legend and it goes without saying that loyal fans have a LOT to say about her single-scene return.

"There is no one on earth I admire more than Kim Cattrall successfully avoiding all the people she hates. Like goals, amirite?" tweeted one fan.

Another fan added, "You just know they're paying kim cattrall half the budget of s2 for that 5 minute cameo after everything that has transpired."

(Image credit: Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

Although the famed costume designer Patricia Field, who was responsible for all the looks in the original series, hasn't been working on And Just Like That - it's reported that she dressed Cattrall for the scene.

"Patricia Field coming back to the SATC universe *just* to dress Kim Cattrall is so iconic. Not everyone has that kind of power," tweeted one fan on hearing the news.

In the same year that Sex And The City's 25th anniversary is being celebrated, we're all cheering for the one and only PR maven, queen of sex positivity, and unforgettable one-liners to come back on our screens - if only for one scene.