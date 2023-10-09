Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look makes a bold statement at the Pride of Britain awards

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look at the Pride of Britain Awards was an exciting move from the presenter as she joined other celebrities on the red carpet.

On October 8, Kate Garraway was among the many celebrities who attended the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House. The presenter looked fantastic as she wore a belted pink and purple look made from a shiny satin-style material. The blouse was low cut and highlighted her cleavage in a busty yet elegant way. The star likely wore one of the best bras for creating a supported and ample look. The bold shades were anything but subtle and picked up on some of the major autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's blouse was made from a bright pink shade of satin with blouson sleeves and tight cuffs that highlighted the elegant cut of the shirt.

Perfectly contrasting with her blouse, the purple skirt was high-waisted and cinched in the presenter's waist with a thick belt. The plum-coloured skirt billowed out in pleats and draped down to Kate's ankles, creating an elongated and lengthened look to the chic style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore her layered hair in loose blow-out curls that framed her face and perfectly coordinated with her put-together style. She also wore a dark eyeshadow look that added an evening feel to her look, but she kept her lipstick toned down so as to not overpower her whole appearance.

She also wore a pair of plum-coloured suede boots that matched her skirt perfectly and added an autumnal feel to the ensemble.