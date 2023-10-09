Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look makes a bold statement at the Pride of Britain awards
Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look was a major statement as the Good Morning Britain presenter arrived at the Pride of Britain Awards
Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look at the Pride of Britain Awards was an exciting move from the presenter as she joined other celebrities on the red carpet.
On October 8, Kate Garraway was among the many celebrities who attended the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House. The presenter looked fantastic as she wore a belted pink and purple look made from a shiny satin-style material. The blouse was low cut and highlighted her cleavage in a busty yet elegant way. The star likely wore one of the best bras for creating a supported and ample look. The bold shades were anything but subtle and picked up on some of the major autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
Kate's blouse was made from a bright pink shade of satin with blouson sleeves and tight cuffs that highlighted the elegant cut of the shirt.
Perfectly contrasting with her blouse, the purple skirt was high-waisted and cinched in the presenter's waist with a thick belt. The plum-coloured skirt billowed out in pleats and draped down to Kate's ankles, creating an elongated and lengthened look to the chic style.
Kate wore her layered hair in loose blow-out curls that framed her face and perfectly coordinated with her put-together style. She also wore a dark eyeshadow look that added an evening feel to her look, but she kept her lipstick toned down so as to not overpower her whole appearance.
She also wore a pair of plum-coloured suede boots that matched her skirt perfectly and added an autumnal feel to the ensemble.
Plum Boots
RPR: £96.00
Clair Heeled Chelsea Boots from Jones Bootmaker. A staple for the autumn-winter season, Clair are high Chelsea boots classically constructed in a traditional Chelsea silhouette with flexible side gussets for instantaneous styling.
Pink Satin Blouse
RPR: £49.00
This blouse from Sosander is the epitome of relaxed glamour, crafted from sumptuous satin with dreamy double ruffle blouson sleeves.
Plum skirt
RPR: £22.00
This skirt from Coast is available in aubergine, forest and navy. This structured skirt can elevate any look for an upscale evening feel.
