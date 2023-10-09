Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look makes a bold statement at the Pride of Britain awards

Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look was a major statement as the Good Morning Britain presenter arrived at the Pride of Britain Awards

Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look was a major statement as the Good Morning Britain presenter arrived at the Pride of Britain Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Kate Garraway's fuchsia pink look at the Pride of Britain Awards was an exciting move from the presenter as she joined other celebrities on the red carpet.

On October 8, Kate Garraway was among the many celebrities who attended the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House. The presenter looked fantastic as she wore a belted pink and purple look made from a shiny satin-style material. The blouse was low cut and highlighted her cleavage in a busty yet elegant way. The star likely wore one of the best bras for creating a supported and ample look. The bold shades were anything but subtle and picked up on some of the major autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

Kate Garraway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's blouse was made from a bright pink shade of satin with blouson sleeves and tight cuffs that highlighted the elegant cut of the shirt.

Perfectly contrasting with her blouse, the purple skirt was high-waisted and cinched in the presenter's waist with a thick belt. The plum-coloured skirt billowed out in pleats and draped down to Kate's ankles, creating an elongated and lengthened look to the chic style.

Kate Garraway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate wore her layered hair in loose blow-out curls that framed her face and perfectly coordinated with her put-together style. She also wore a dark eyeshadow look that added an evening feel to her look, but she kept her lipstick toned down so as to not overpower her whole appearance.

She also wore a pair of plum-coloured suede boots that matched her skirt perfectly and added an autumnal feel to the ensemble. 

JonesPlum Boots
Clair Heeled Chelsea Boots

RPR: £96.00

Clair Heeled Chelsea Boots from Jones Bootmaker. A staple for the autumn-winter season, Clair are high Chelsea boots classically constructed in a traditional Chelsea silhouette with flexible side gussets for instantaneous styling. 

SosanderPink Satin Blouse
Pink Satin Ruffle Sleeve Tie Neck Blouse

RPR: £49.00

This blouse from Sosander is the epitome of relaxed glamour, crafted from sumptuous satin with dreamy double ruffle blouson sleeves.

CoastPlum skirt
Structured Satin Maxi Skirt

RPR: £22.00

This skirt from Coast is available in aubergine, forest and navy. This structured skirt can elevate any look for an upscale evening feel.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest