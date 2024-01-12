Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman costume that only cost $20 was nearly very different

In an interview with British Vogue it was revealed that Julia Roberts' iconic Pretty Woman costume was nearly completely different.

Sitting down to chat with British Vogue, Julia Roberts's best looks were displayed in a photo album as the star looked at some of her most iconic looks from her decades-long career. Looking back at some of her looks in the early nineties, the actor revealed that her most iconic look from Pretty Woman was nearly completely different and her insecurities came into play in the wardrobe.

Julia of course was referencing the outfit that her character Vivian Ward wore when she first got picked up on Hollywood Boulevard by Edward Lewis (played by Richard Gere). The look is a cut-out dress that consists of a white tank top and an aqua-patterned blue skirt that's connected by a single silver hoop. The dress is raunchy and fun and has become completely synonymous with the popularity of this film.

Julia revealed that she actually had various issues with this costume - and that it was almost way less exciting!

(Image credit: Alamy)

Julie revealed that at the time of shooting she felt insecure about her bottom, which is why she chose to wrap a jacket around her waist. "Well, I wore this outfit a lot. The jacket, I thought I had a big butt, and that's why I wore the jacket like that in the movie. And why I have a plastic chicken foot as my accessory, I don't know," she said.

She then revealed that the costume designer switched out the original colour of the skirt and opted for a turquoise blue water pattern that was far more exciting. "The funny thing about this dress is I think it was about $20. It was, I think black and white and the costume designer changed it up to make it a little bit different," she said. "And the boots were really uncomfortable," she added about her thigh-high heeled black leather boots that perfectly pulled the look together.

Julia also reminisced on some of her other looks from the movie as she said, "Marilyn Vance was so great, she made the red dress that I wore. She made the polka dot dress that I wear to the polo match. I remember her to be very caring about how I felt in the clothes because I'm not really comfortable wearing such bare things and she was very mindful and respectful of that and I appreciated that."

Julia Roberts' iconic 1991 Golden Globes outfit was also referred to in the interview. "This was Richard Tyler. Obviously, the suit is a theme in my life, and short hair - cute. Stockings - maybe a swing and a miss," she said as she looked at an old photograph of herself in the look.