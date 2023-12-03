Jennifer Lopez thinks that women ‘get sexier’ as they get older - and the important reason she’s going to keep making movies
JLo is all about making stories for women, about women
For most women in the entertainment industry, opportunities seemed to dry up after a certain age. But thanks to pioneering powerhouses like Jennifer Lopez, that’s becoming a thing of the past.
The multi-talented singer and actress has revealed that she’s going to keep making movies spotlighting women – especially if it’s demographics usually overlooked, like older women.
An oversight which offends Jlo, who thinks that women only get “sexier” as they get older (and, judging by her recent luxe look, she’s most definitely living proof of this!)
The Hustlers actress told Elle, “As you get older and you have more experience, you become a richer human being and you have more to offer. The idea of, ‘There’s nothing really valuable about watching a woman over 30’ is so ridiculous, it’s the opposite of right. It just makes me laugh.”
She added, “People have realised that women just get sexier as they get older. They get more learned and more rich with character.”
“All of that is very beautiful and attractive, and not just physically, but on the inside, the beauty that you gain as you get older, the wisdom you gain.”
Jlo’s best looks prove that she’s walking the walk, proudly showcasing a mix of sophisticated and sexy looks as she nears her mid-50s.
And, on top of this, the Maid in Manhattan star is also staying busier than ever.
In the same interview, she talked about wanting to keep working for as long as she wants to, regardless of age. “I don’t know what that age is. It might be 70, it might be 80, it might be 90, I don’t know,” she said. “But I know that it’s there for me if I want it and I want to create it. That has always been the mindset that I’ve had: to never let anybody put me in a box because of where I was born, where I’m from, what age I am, anything like that."
"Those boundaries don’t exist for me.”
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
She’s not just doing it for herself, either.
For the Jlo Beauty business founder, she thinks it’s important to keep “telling stories from a woman’s point of view… because they can feel that it’s not from the male gaze.”
“With all the great women producers, directors, and actors who are taking more control of their careers and creating their own material, we’re in a very exciting time for women in Hollywood,” she added.
“We’re not just on the corners of life or on the outside of the stories. We are the stories.”
As for what else the Waiting for Tonight singer is up to, she’s been teasing the long-awaited release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now across her social media.
The album will come with a special project which will air on Prime Video in 2024.
