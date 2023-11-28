Jennifer Lopez looks so luxe in thigh-split dress as she nails sultry and sophisticated look

Jennifer Lopez turned up the glam recently, as she stepped out in Las Vegas to support husband Ben Affleck.

Jlo showed her support for her husband at the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament held at The Palazzo in Sin City.

And looking as good as the Waiting for Tonight singer did in her David Koma dress should be a sin!

Channel JLo's Look

The Hustlers star looked sensational wearing a daring cut-out dress by David Koma for the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament at The Palazzo in Las Vegas.

Jennifer oozed glamour and confidence as she posed for photos alongside Ben - who co-founded the Eastern Congo Initiative with Whitney Williams in 2010, “an advocacy and funding organisation focused on working with and for the people of eastern Congo.”

Putting her famous toned physique front and centre, Jennifer’s sleeveless, figure-hugging gown featured a sheer panel from her shoulder to her waist and silver rhinestone detailing across the chest, neck, and hem.

The dress’ most prominent feature was its thigh-high slit and short hem.

Keeping the spirit of Vegas’ reputation for all things big and bold, she finished her look with a pair of high strappy black heels, a sparkling black clutch, and dangly silver statement earrings by Reza.

As for her glam, she didn’t deviate from her proven winning formula. She wore her caramel tresses we styled in voluminous waves with a centre parting, and her makeup included soft, rosy colour palettes, including a glossy lip.

Jennifer turned to the designer David Koma for yet another memorable fashion moment because of their history together – he was behind one of her best looks of all time.

The pop culture icon delighted the audience of the 2021 VMAs when she made a surprise appearance to hand out one of the biggest awards of the night wearing a jaw-dropping outfit from David Koma’s 2022 resort collection.

The look included a mini-dress with an extremely daring exposed lace-up panels at the neck and on the skirt.

Joining his superstar wife on the red carpet, Oscar winning husband Ben Affleck wore a royal blue three-piece suit, a white shirt unbuttoned at the top and black lace-up oxford shoes.