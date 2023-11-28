Jennifer Lopez looks so luxe in thigh-split dress as she nails sultry and sophisticated look
Jlo’s look was classic her – glamorous and a little risqué!
Jennifer Lopez turned up the glam recently, as she stepped out in Las Vegas to support husband Ben Affleck.
Jlo showed her support for her husband at the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament held at The Palazzo in Sin City.
And looking as good as the Waiting for Tonight singer did in her David Koma dress should be a sin!
Channel JLo's Look
RRP: £95 | Channel JLo's sultry and sleek night out look with this side split satin dress by M&S. Complete with silver embellishment on the straps and flatteringly fitted silhouette, it's the perfect festive party dress if you want a more luxe look.
RRP:
Was £40 Now £32 | Steal JLo's style and choose a pair of statement silver spiral earrings for your next glam night out look. We love this simple and dainty yet ultra sparkly sterling silver pair that are on sale now.
The Hustlers star looked sensational wearing a daring cut-out dress by David Koma for the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament at The Palazzo in Las Vegas.
Jennifer oozed glamour and confidence as she posed for photos alongside Ben - who co-founded the Eastern Congo Initiative with Whitney Williams in 2010, “an advocacy and funding organisation focused on working with and for the people of eastern Congo.”
Putting her famous toned physique front and centre, Jennifer’s sleeveless, figure-hugging gown featured a sheer panel from her shoulder to her waist and silver rhinestone detailing across the chest, neck, and hem.
The dress’ most prominent feature was its thigh-high slit and short hem.
Keeping the spirit of Vegas’ reputation for all things big and bold, she finished her look with a pair of high strappy black heels, a sparkling black clutch, and dangly silver statement earrings by Reza.
As for her glam, she didn’t deviate from her proven winning formula. She wore her caramel tresses we styled in voluminous waves with a centre parting, and her makeup included soft, rosy colour palettes, including a glossy lip.
Jennifer turned to the designer David Koma for yet another memorable fashion moment because of their history together – he was behind one of her best looks of all time.
The pop culture icon delighted the audience of the 2021 VMAs when she made a surprise appearance to hand out one of the biggest awards of the night wearing a jaw-dropping outfit from David Koma’s 2022 resort collection.
The look included a mini-dress with an extremely daring exposed lace-up panels at the neck and on the skirt.
Joining his superstar wife on the red carpet, Oscar winning husband Ben Affleck wore a royal blue three-piece suit, a white shirt unbuttoned at the top and black lace-up oxford shoes.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
