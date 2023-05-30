Jennifer Lopez teams timeless Coach bag with cute cardigan and flat loafers for relaxed shopping trip
Jennifer Lopez wore one of her favorite Coach handbags with a black-and-white outfit as she enjoyed retail therapy with a friend on Sunday
If you've been ogling Jennifer Lopez's favorite Coach bag but don't have the funds to splash out on the pricey purse, you've come to the right place.
When it comes to accessories, J-Lo doesn't do things by halves.
The US entertainer has never been shy about showing off her impressive handbag collection, which boasts a department store's worth of luxury brands – including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Hermés. She's also partial to less expensive purses, with Jennifer Lopez's cool $76 bag making headlines last week for its surprisingly affordable price tag.
The Grammy-nominated artist has also been a longtime fan of Coach, becoming a global ambassador of the American brand in 2019 after years of carrying its famous totes. Jennifer even designed a leather chain-strap bag for the company in 2020, much to the excitement of her adoring fashion fans.
The 52-year-old displayed her loyalty to Coach once again this weekend, after stepping out in Los Angeles with her trusty Studio Shoulder Bag. Jennifer teamed the $495 leather purse, which features a push-lock closure and a nifty exterior slip pocket, with a tight white t-shirt and a black knitted cardigan.
Always one to look put together, she polished off the monochromatic outfit with a pair of classic black slacks and flat loafers. The Hustlers star also rocked dazzling jewelry, including diamond stud earrings and thick gold bracelets, as she pottered around the streets of La La Land on her window shopping trip.
As for her hair, Jennifer went for a high ponytail that showcased her oversized designer sunglasses perfectly. She also appeared to be wearing light makeup, including a sweep of bronzer and pale pink lipstick.
If you're on the hunt for a dupe of Jennifer's Coach bag, look no further than the Metallic Accent Front Flap Bag by Charles & Keith. With its rectangular frame and metallic accent, this $76 (£85) purse promises all the style of the A-lister's designer tote at a fraction of the price.
Black Metallic Accent Front Flap Bag, $76 (£85) | Charles & Keith
Elegant yet practical, this gorgeous rectangular handbag from Charles & Keith is the perfect addition to any outfit.
Speaking about her love of Coach in 2019, Jennifer said, "It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style – an uptown downtown mix."
Jennifer's latest outfit comes just a day after she wore a tan belted cardigan with baggy jeans and white sneakers for a solo stroll around Los Angeles. The Waiting For Tonight singer again accessorized the off-duty ensemble with her signature oversized shades and high ponytail, proving once again there's no look she can't nail.
