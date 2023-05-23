Jennifer Lopez's cool $76 bag and comfy wedge sandals are the boho summer vibes we've been waiting for

Jennifer Lopez looked every inch the boho goddess in Los Angeles, stepping out with a gorgeous bargain handbag.

Jennifer Lopez may be a multi-millionaire, but that doesn't mean she doesn't enjoy a bargain, just like the rest of us.

The US singer exuded casual radiance in California, stepping out in an off-the-shoulder, blue maxi dress and a pair of beige wedge heels. Never one to forgo her shades, Lopez stayed protected from UV rays with oversized aviator sunglasses (and probably some of the best suncream on the market too). Her gorgeous engagement ring, which Ben Affleck had engraved with a special message, was also hard to miss.

It was Jennifer's chalk-white handbag, however, that caught her fashion-savvy fanbase's attention. The 52-year-old clutched the $76 Crescent Hobo Bag from Charles & Keith while hanging out with her beloved teenager Emme Muniz, and an unknown woman, in Los Angeles.

The gorgeous moon-shaped purse is a far cry from Jennifer Lopez's usual totes, many of which hail from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton to Hermés. With its versatile color and structural silhouette, the Crescent Hobo can be worn with a casual outfit - like Jennifer's ensemble - or teamed with a smart suit.

Jennifer nailed the bohomeiam style again on Saturday, joining husband Ben for a stroll around Beverly Hills in yet another gorgeous outfit.

The Hustlers star, who was also joined by the couple's teenage twins Max and Emme, wore a backless yellow and tan striped dress with side cutouts and a pair of woven espadrille wedges for the weekend outing. She left the Crescent Hobo purse at home this time, opting instead for a brown leather shoulder bag by Saint Laurent. Jennifer finished the outfit with caramel hair styled in a loose updo, gold hoop earrings, and of course, a pair of oversized tinted sunglasses. Ben also dressed suitably for the casual outing, wearing a beige button-down shirt and classic denim jeans, and brown sneakers.

As for Jennifer's favorite handbag brand, the Halftime star has previously revealed she's a big fan of Coach.

"Coach is iconic. It’s a classic,” she told E! “I mean, every bag is crafted to last. They’re meant to be passed from generation to generation. They’re statement pieces. They really know what they’re doing when it comes to bags."