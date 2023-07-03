Jennifer Garner's pizza and salad combo best enjoyed 'with a glass of wine' is giving us serious cravings

Jennifer Garner's pizza and salad combination that she says is even 'better with a glass of wine' is totally something we could get on board with.

The 51-year-old actress opened up about all things food during a chat with Harper's Bazaar, sharing details of her heavenly-sounding pizza and salad creation in a video for the publication.

Jen, who found love with boyfriend John Miller after her divorce in 2018, shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old Samuel with ex husband Ben Affleck - and she admitted she's a fan of stealing a slice or two of their pizza to add some greenery to.

Appearing in Harper's Bazaar's Food Diaries series on YouTube, Jennifer, who recently revealed the huge challenge she's set her kids, described the pizza and salad merge that sounds like the ultimate fusion of fresh and salty.

Giving a shoutout to the Brussel sprout salad served at LA pizza restaurant Pizanna, Jennifer said, "What I love is to take a slice of my kids' pizza and take that salad. I love salad on top of pizza, do you think that's weird?"

Detailing the fine art that is building her pizza and salad masterpiece, Jen continued, "I put on as much as I possibly can and then I fold it up. That is my favorite," adding, "It's better with a glass of wine to be honest!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite being partial to a glass of vino on pizza night, Jennifer admitted that she has started to think deeper about her relationship with alcohol since the pandemic, along with the benefits of not drinking.

"I think, honestly, over the last couple of years since we came out of the pandemic where we were all enjoying a little bit more than usual, I think the more that comes out about alcohol, the more I'm just re-examining my own relationship with alcohol," Jennifer said.

"The older I get, the more I want to protect my brain. I've never been somebody to drink more than a glass, but I did have a glass pretty regularly, and now I've just been stripping those away."

And if there's one thing Jennifer certainly won't be having on the table at any pizza party or wine night, it's olives.

"I really don't like olives. Please don't bring them over. Don't put them in my fridge. I'm not interested. I don't want you and your olives," she laughed.