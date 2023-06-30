Here's what to know about Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Garner and John Miller have been a couple for over 4 years - here's how the two met, and where they are now.

When you think of Jennifer Garner, you probably think of her as the star of the hit TV show Alias, or as Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30 - or even, maybe as Ben Affleck's ex-wife and the mother to their shared children. What you probably don't think of is her years-long relationship with John Miller - until now, that is.

Jennifer Garner has had a touch-and-go relationship with John Miller since 2018 after her divorce from Ben, but their pairing doesn't get nearly as much attention as Ben's re-kindled relationship with one of our other favorite Hollywood women, Jennifer Lopez - aka, the "Bennifer" reunion.

In fact, many didn't even know that Jen Garner had a boyfriend - there are very few photos of them together (only able to be found on paparazzi sites), and Jennifer rarely speaks of their relationship publicly. However, the two have secretly been going strong for a handful of years - and here's everything you need to know about Jen's mystery man, John Miller.

Who is John Miller, Jennifer Garner's boyfriend?

John Miller is the CEO of CaliBurger and its parent company, CaliGroup - so he's not a Hollywood man. A source told US Weekly that John and Jen are on the same page about wanting to keep their relationship private, unlike her marriage to Ben: “She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff... Very different from Ben and J.Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style.”

(Image credit: SplashNews)

When did Jennifer and John first start dating?

A source told People back in October 2018 that Jennifer was beginning to date again a few days after her divorce to Ben was finalized.

"Jen doesn't want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn't serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job," the source said.

The couple made their first appearance together while out in L.A., attending a showing of the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre - but Jennifer said even after months of seeing each other, that John still wasn't her boyfriend, she just "enjoyed" his company.

Did John and Jennifer ever break up?

Reportedly, the couple took a brief hiatus in 2020 due to commitment issues - but not from John's side. "He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit," a source told US Weekly.

The two did get back together, however, in 2021 and have been going strong since.

(Image credit: Getty)

After four years together, the couple is going strong, but reportedly isn't ready for marriage quite yet.

"Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him. There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that," another source told US Weekly.

And, in a rare display of PDA for the couple, they were spotted in L.A. on June 15, 2023, sharing a hug on the street. A source said, "She’s proud to show him off" - a far cry from their previous don't-asl-don't-tell policy.