Are Jayden and Eden from MAFS Australia still together?

Jayden and Eden were one of the strongest couples in Married at First Sight Australia season 11 and some fans might be wondering if anything has changed since the reunion.

If you haven’t yet started to watch Married at First Sight Australia season 11 then you’ll have missed Jayden Eynaud and Eden Harper’s love story blossoming across the 38 episodes. They were one of 12 couples on the latest series of the hit Aussie show and whilst others, like Jono and Ellie in MAFS, were much more controversial, we had high hopes for Jayden and Eden’s future. The weddings on Married at First Sight Australia aren’t legally binding, but this doesn’t make things any less dramatic.

By the time of the reunion you might think you have a good idea of who is going to go the distance, but staying together at this point doesn’t guarantee that your favourite couple will continue their relationship outside the experiment. With Jayden and Eden so loved-up throughout, you might be wondering if they’re still together now...

*Warning: Spoilers for Married at First Sight Australia season 11 ahead*

Are Jaden and Eden from MAFS Australia still together?

Jayden and Eden from MAFS Australia aren’t still together, despite reaffirming their commitment to each other at their Final Vows and seeming every bit as in love at the season 11 reunion. However, a lot can change outside of the show and since the reunion was filmed Down Under in November 2023 they’ve split up.

This was revealed by both professional kickboxer Jayden and recruitment manager Eden on social media in April when they took to social media to share pictures of themselves together. In her post, Eden explained that she truly had envisioned being with Jayden forever and he’d forged a strong bond with her adorable golden retriever Cub.

"When I made the decision at final vows to be with Jayden, I really did that with long-term intentions. Jayden & I spent many months together after the experiment, during which Cub gained a dad and I gained a second family who I’m truly grateful for," she declared.

Eden went on to describe the end of her relationship with Jayden as "unexpected" and said it came towards the end of Married at First Sight Australia season 11 ending.

She said, "I’m saddened to share that toward the end of the show airing, our relationship came to an unexpected end. The ‘reality’ is, the person I chose didn’t choose me. Whilst I’m disappointed, I will never regret the experiment, the people I met, the lessons I learnt and the growth this process has had on me. Thank you for supporting us and for also wishing for the same fairytale that I had hoped for."

This was an enlightening caption that seems to suggest that in Eden’s view, the break-up came about because Jayden was no longer as sure about their future together. Jayden’s own message didn’t address this particular remark and instead praised Eden and the experience they’d had together as one of the season 11 MAFs couples.

"Sometimes in life, things don’t always go the way you had hoped for. After the experiment, Eden and I went back to the Gold Coast and continued to enjoy living our lives together and getting to know each other every day," he wrote. "However, unfortunately, our relationship ended not long before the end of the experiment airing. As sad as it is, I’m so glad I got to go through this with such an amazing woman and a beautiful son. You will both always have a second family on the Gold Coast".

Both of them showcased their enduring love for Cub and whilst Jayden and Eden from MAFS aren’t still together, he appears to have continued seeing this adorable dog. Posting at the beginning of May, Jayden shared a series of photos of himself and Cub, captioning it, "Custody weekend with cub".

However, this post could be seen as rather confusing as, according to Eden, she and Cub have had no contact with Jayden since they broke up. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, when they reached out to her to see if anything had changed since she spoke to them in April, Eden refuted that this was the case.

"Nothing has changed since our last interview... myself & Cub have had no communication with Jayden," she stated.

If this was the case, then it seems that perhaps the photos shared by Jayden were old pictures of him and Eden’s dog Cub.

In her previous chat with Yahoo Lifestyle, the MAFs star claimed, "It happened towards the end of the show airing. I can't really remember the exact date. But it was towards those last couple of weeks of the show being on TV. It was completely out of the blue for me, a bit of a blindside I suppose... it was just like a normal night. And he just said, 'Yeah, I'm done'."

Eden went on to allege, "I wanted to have a friendship and to be civil, but yeah, he hasn't responded. This must just be the way he deals with things, I suppose."

During their time on the show Eden and Jayden hit it off instantly and their relationship was relatively smooth-sailing.

However, there was a slight bump in the road of true love in Confessions Week when Jayden delivered a shocking confession. It emerged that when an ex-girlfriend had been unfaithful to him, he’d told her that he would give her another chance if he slept with one of her friends whilst she watched.

Eden, whose ex-boyfriend had cheated on her with a long-time close friend, asked Jayden if he regretted what he’d done, to which he’d replied, "No". This moment was incredibly controversial for MAFs fans but she and Jayden found a way to move past this huge revelation in the lead-up to the reunion. Ultimately, though, Eden and Jayden ended up parting ways and aren't one of the season 11 MAFs couples that are still going through.

All episodes of Married at First Sight Australia season 11 are available to stream now on Channel 4.