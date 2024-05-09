Jade and Ridge were loved-up throughout Married at First Sight Australia season 11 but that won’t stop many of us from wondering if anything has changed since the reunion.

Watching Married at First Sight Australia season 11 was a seriously dramatic experience, with plenty of jaw-dropping arguments and revelations to keep us coming back for more. Although the weddings on Married at First Sight Australia aren’t legally binding, it was sometimes easy to forget this as we saw the twelve couples going through their weekly Commitment Ceremonies. Predicting who will go the distance is all part of the fun of watching MAFS and Jade and Ridge were one of the season’s most popular pairings.

The executive assistant and psychiatric nurse were strong throughout as they embarked on their relationship journey in the experiment. With the reunion filmed in autumn last year a lot of time has now passed for them and we have all the details about Jade and Ridge’s current relationship status after MAFS Australia.

Are Jade and Ridge from MAFS Australia still together?

Unlike most of their fellow couples, Jade and Ridge from MAFS Australia are still together and seem to be just as in love as ever. Taking to Instagram earlier this month Jade shared a sweet video clip of herself and Ridge together at what looks to be a gorgeous hotel. She captioned the post, ”He never ceases to amaze me with date nights”, showing that Ridge is still pulling out all the stops for his partner.

In April on the day the MAFS season 11 finale aired in Australia she shared another picture of the two of them on the show, jokingly saying that she’s a ”handful” but that’s why Ridge has ”two hands”. A few weeks later she revealed that Ridge had even got her name tattooed on him and lovingly referred to him as her ”husband”.

”But is he really your husband if he doesn’t have your name tattooed?” she declared at the time.

Meanwhile, Ridge has been just as affectionate with his social media posts in recent weeks. Sharing a special video of him and Jade’s Married at First Sight Australia moments he said, ”If you had told me before I went on this experiment that I’d find love, I would have laughed in your face and told you to tell your story walking.”

Ridge went on to explain that, thanks to the show, he ”managed to meet a girl” who made him ”fall so deeply for her” and made him ”realise why it never worked with anyone else”.

”She’s all I’ve ever wanted and so much more. I’m so grateful that the experts matched us, and although she was handed to me, we made the choice to stay together and build something really special. These are some of my favourite moments during the experiment and I can’t wait to make so many more,” he continued.

Both during the show and since it ended Jade and Ridge have also marked many milestones in their relationship. Ridge has integrated into the life of Jade’s eight-year-old daughter Victoria, she’s met his nephew and they’ve been on a fabulous international holiday together as a couple, as well as on holiday with her daughter. On the Married at First Sight reunion Ridge declared his intention to move to the Gold Coast in Queensland where Jade lives within three months.

It’s understood that the reunion was filmed last autumn, though Jade recently confirmed in an Instagram story that she and Ridge haven't yet moved in together. Instead, he is still living in Sydney, but she did say "yet" so it's possible they could be moving in together sometime soon.

Speaking to New Idea in May, Jade shared how she’d Googled the success rates of the Married at First Sight couples before going on the show and felt that her experience with Ridge had been ”better” than she’d thought it might have been.

”The experiment turned out to be a lot better than I expected,” she said. ”I had never watched the show. I googled the success rates the night before I flew out and they weren’t great, so I was very nervous.”

She also reflected upon Ridge’s bond with her daughter Victoria and her belief that it’s a ”huge ask” for someone who doesn’t have children of their own to ”take on a partner and another child”. In her view, it’s ”always a really tough situation” so she ”did really appreciate” how committed Ridge has been to her and Victoria.

The couple are also hoping to extend their family one day in the future and specifically want twins - a boy and a girl - as siblings for Victoria. However, Jade would like to be officially engaged to Ridge before having kids.

”I’d also like to do a little bit of travel together and I’ll definitely be waiting for another ring before we have any kiddies,” Jade said. ”The show doesn’t count. I’d like a proper engagement, instead of me just being handed to him!”

Her partner seems more than happy with this and confirmed that when he’s ”in it” he’s ”really in it” and described his relationship with Jade as the ”first time” he’s been in love.

”So I don’t plan on us going anywhere but forward together. More kids and then we can live happily ever after with Vee and our three dogs Rufus, Fendi and Evie!” Ridge said.

Jade and Ridge from MAFS might have had the occasional wobble during the show, largely stemming from her fears that he might not be fully ready for a relationship, but it seems these have been very much put behind them as they enjoy their life together outside the show.