How to watch The Bachelor season 28 in the UK

The 28th season of The Bachelor began airing in the US in January, here's how you can watch the epic romantic series that everyone's talking about from anywhere in the world.

The Bachelor season 28 began airing on ABC on January 22nd 2024, and five episodes have been released so far every Monday. The series is already delighting viewers in the US as the new bachelor, Joey Graziadei, attempts to find love out of 32 contestants. As the series has only been released in the US at the moment, some devoted fans are disappointed to be missing out. So how can viewers watch the series from anywhere in the world? Here's what you need to know...

(Image credit: ABC)

How to watch The Bachelor in the UK

If you want to watch the new 2024 season of The Bachelor in the UK, which is currently airing on US network ABC, you will need to use a VPN to stream the series.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. VPNs are a really easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in Australia. This means you can use any Australian streaming service such as 9Now as if you're in the country.

If you're already confused, don't panic. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself.

They've rated ExpressVPN as the best because, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”



ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE 1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is the favourite of our sister site and the easiest to download and use 2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. This means you want to use the app and select anywhere in the US and then google search ABC, the streaming platform for The Bachelor. 3. Sit back and enjoy the action. See all that season 28 of The Bachelor has to offer!

(Image credit: Future)

Who is Joey Graziadei, the bachelor in season 28?

The season 28 bachelor, Joey, may already look familiar to fans as he appeared in the 20th season of The Bachelorette featuring Charity Lawson. Joey was the runner-up in this series but was beaten by Dotun Olubeko who managed to lock down Charity back when the series aired in June 2023.

Now, the 28-year-old teaching tennis pro from Royersford, Pennsylvania is ready to find love once more and is ready to get to know 32 eligible ladies. The series was shot in Mdina in Malta, Marbella in Spain, Montreal in Canada, and Tulum in Mexico.

(Image credit: ABC)

How to watch past seasons of The Bachelor

Hulu is the home to seasons 14-28 of The Bachelor, so you can catch up on episodes that date back to 14 years ago in 2010. Alternatively for those outside of the US or without a Hulu membership, past seasons of the show are available to purchase on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video. Some seasons are on Amazon and as inexpensive as £3.99.