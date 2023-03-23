Married at First Sight Australia is now on its tenth season, so it's no wonder fans are asking, where can I watch Married at First Sight Australia? The show is just so damn popular.

MAFS Australia - like MAFS UK - involves strangers meeting at the altar and getting married after being matched by three experts; John Aiken, Mel Schilling, and Alessandra Rampolla. The couples are matched based on psychology, science, and aligned values.

The show follows the couples as they wed, go on honeymoon together, and then move in together. However, it is a reality TV show and despite the couples being matched by experts, it doesn't always go to plan and makes for a dramatic show. Every week there is a dinner party that all the couples attend, followed by a "commitment ceremony" where each couple sits down and gets advice from the experts.

Following the success of MAFS Australia season 7, 8 and 9, season 10 is currently airing. So read on if you want to find out how to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the UK and US...

#MAFSAU When I dream my partner cheated on me: pic.twitter.com/B0a6TrpNmeMarch 23, 2023 See more

WHEN DID MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA SEASON 10 START?

Season 10 of MAFS Australia started airing Down Under on January 30, 2023, on the Nine Network.

It started airing in the UK a few weeks later on E4, on March 6, 2023. The show usually runs for around nine weeks.

There is no host for MAFS Australia, but there is a narrator, Georgie Gardner, as well as the three relationship experts, John, Mel, and Alessandra.

HOW TO WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA IN THE UK

Are you in the UK thinking, where can I watch Married at First Sight? Well, luckily watching MAFS Australia in the UK is very easy. While there's usually a delay between the show airing in Australia and reaching the UK, the current season (season 10) is airing now on E4 (opens in new tab).

In the UK, you can watch season 10 live at 7.30pm Monday-Thursday on E4, or catch up on All4 (opens in new tab). Episodes are usually around 90 minutes long.

Married at First Sight Australia 2023 was filmed in Sydney in August of 2022. It started airing Down Under on January 30, so they are only a few episodes ahead of those in the UK.

In contrast, season 4 aired in January 2017 in Australia, but wasn't aired until summer 2020 in the UK!

It's not clear exactly how many episodes there will be of Married at First Sight Australia season 10, but the 2022 series of MAFS Australia had 35 episodes, followed by a reunion dinner party episode and a finale episode.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

HOW HOW TO WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA IN THE US

Watching MAFS Australia in the US is a little bit trickier than watching in the UK, simply because it isn't airing on a mainstream channel like it is in the UK.

But fear not, there is a way around this and you can watch Married at First Sight in US if you download a VPN to your device. This way, you'll be able to access E4 as if you were in the UK and watch the hit show.

This is a really handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that streaming services essentially think you’re in the UK.

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 's easy-to-follow instructions (ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free (opens in new tab) , too.) Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to anywhere in the US. With your VPN installed and server location set to US or the UK you can access Paramount+ streaming service and watch the show.

(Image credit: Future)

WHO IS IN THE CAST OF MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA SEASON 10?

MAFS Australia match up singletons from all over the country, coming from all backgrounds. While the cast isn't famous, they soon will be as the show airs and gathers more popularity.

The cast of MAFS Australia season 10 are: