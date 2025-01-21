How to watch Married At First Sight Australia 2025 from the UK and USA

MAFS Australia is back for 2025, and there's no need to miss out on a single moment - here's how to watch the epic reality series from the UK and anywhere in the world.

It’s time to tune in and watch an all-new cast of singletons marry somebody they've only just met, with the launch date of Married at First Sight Australia 2025 confirmed. The line up is set to include the oldest bride the show has ever had, somebody who has already experienced a broken engagement, and two contestants who've already appeared on other dating shows.

Although the weddings in Married at First Sight aren't legally binding, some previous contestants have gone on to have real weddings or at least stay together as a couple. If you're wondering who from MAFS Australia are still together, some couples not only went the distance, but also now have MAFS babies. Although the launch date for season 12 has only been given for those living in Australia, you can still watch the show from anywhere in the world - prepare for rows, revelations and some beautiful weddings, wherever you live.

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

MAFS Australia 2025 is released in Australia on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM on Channel 9 and 9Now. A UK release date is not yet available, but usually follows shortly behind the Australian release.

If you're not going to be in Australia when MAFS Australia 2025 begins airing but don't want to wait a single moment to see what's in store for the couples, there's no need to worry. You can still enjoy each of the explosive episodes on offer, with the use of a Virtual Private Network - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there. Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the UK with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Download and install the VPN following NordVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK for free.

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 from the US

If you're in the US and can't wait to watch season 12 of Married At First Sight Australia, you can also catch up with the show by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) if you're away from your usual TV setup. A VPN allows you to change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to the series, even if you're not there.

Don't worry if you're confused, our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate Nord to be the absolute best - and it's very easy to use. They say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

Watch TV as if you were in the US with a VPN. Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

(Image credit: Future)

If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: