How to watch Happy Valley in the US so you don’t miss a single moment of the intense Sarah Lancashire drama

Wondering how to watch Happy Valley in the US? We’ve got you covered as Happy Valley season 3 brought the popular crime drama to an unmissable conclusion.

2023 has already seen the release of plenty of spell-binding dramas, from The Light in the Hall to ITVX’s Nolly. But there’s a special kind of excitement sparked by the return of a long-running show and characters like seeing Nikki and Jack in Silent Witness and Sarah Lancashire’s Sergeant Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley. The Yorkshire-set crime drama first landed in 2014 and Catherine became a fan-favorite as she helped solve complex cases whilst raising her grandson Ryan. After many people likely searched for a Happy Valley season 2 recap, season 3 focused on Catherine’s ongoing feud with Ryan's criminal father Tommy Lee Royce.

It’s all too easy to find yourself wondering - ‘How and where can I watch Happy Valley?’ - after hearing all the discussions about the end of the hit show. Here we reveal how to watch Happy Valley in the US so you don’t miss a single moment…

(Image credit: BBC/Lookout Point)

How to watch Happy Valley in the US

With all the hype surrounding the Happy Valley ending and the fan reaction following *that* gruesome twist it’s perhaps no surprise that it’s not just viewers in the UK eager to see how things go down between Catherine and her nemesis Tommy Lee Royce. If you’re wondering how to watch Happy Valley in the US then AMC+ is the place to head to catch up on Happy Valley seasons 1 and 2. It’s also reportedly set to air the third and final season too, but unfortunately there’s currently no release date confirmed for Happy Valley season 3.

But if you just can’t wait any longer amid the online chat and stellar reviews for the hit BBC drama’s final season, a VPN could be a solution. All six episodes of Happy Valley season 3 are also available to watch now in the UK via BBC iPlayer, as well as seasons 1 and 2.

A VPN is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best.

They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch Happy Valley online.

(Image credit: Future)

So now you know how to watch Happy Valley in the US you can enjoy the emotional rollercoaster that is season 3 and see for yourself how Catherine's story came to a close in *that* unexpected finale scene...