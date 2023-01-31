How many times has Pamela Anderson been married and how many children does she have?
Following the release of Netflix's latest documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, which focuses on the iconic actress Pamela Anderson, fans are wondering, how many times has Pamela Anderson been married, and how many children does she have?
In response to the hit show Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Pamela Anderson has teamed up with Netflix to create a documentary about her real love life and how the sex tape she made her ex-husband that was unlawfully released actually affected her life. This documentary has had fans wondering about Pamela Anderson's love life an how many times she was married. Here is everything you need to know about her six marriages and five husbands...
Who has Pamela Anderson been married to?
Tommy Lee
Pamela has been married six times to five different people, but her first husband was Tommy Lee who she married in 1995 and divorced in 1998. Pamela married the drummer of Mötley Crüe after only knowing him for four days. The pair had a tumultuous relationship but had two children together and shared custody after the divorce.
Kid Rock
Pamela married Kid Rock (Robert Ritchie) in 2006 and divorced a year later in 2007. The pair first started dating in 2001 and were engaged by 2002, but decided to end their relationship in 2003.
This didn't last long and in 2006 the pair were married. It was later reported that Pamela and Robert suffered from a miscarriage and soon after the couple filed for divorce.
Rick Salomon
Rick Salomon was Pamela's husband for two years, but the couple divorced and remarried, making the years non-consecutive. The couple first married in 2007, and their marriage was annuled in 2008. The couple then married again in 2014 and divorced in 2015.
Rick was an American poker player who previously dated Paris Hilton and featured in her leaked sex-tape. Rick and Pamela married in Vegas but separated after only 10 weeks. They then married again 6 years later but once again their marriage only lasted for a short spell as Pamela filed for divorce on July 2014 and they were divorced by 2015.
Jon Peters
The movie producer Jon Peters and Pamela married in 2020 and their marriage was annulled the same year. The couple separated after just 12 days of marriage and apparently their marriage certificate and papers were never properly filed.
Pamela told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)at the time, "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
Recently, Jon told Variety (opens in new tab)that he has always loved Pamela and has left her a fortune in his will. "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not,” he said.
Dan Hayhurst
Pamela Anderson was married to her builder who helped with her home renovation, Dan Hayhurst from 2020 until they divorced in 2022. The couple got married in lockdown and Pamela recently called their marriage a 'disaster.'
In an interview with The Sunday Times (opens in new tab), she said of her marriage, "It was worse than any of them. And I realized, oh my God, I’m caught up in this whole thing, what am I doing? It just struck me, this is another disaster."
How many children does Pamela Anderson have?
Pamela has two sons named Brandon and Dylan who are both in their mid-twenties. Both of her children are from her first relationship with Tommy Lee. Brandon Thomas was born June 5, 1996, making him 26, and Dylan Jagger was born December 29, 1997, making him 25-years-old.
