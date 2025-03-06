Could they BE anymore influential? How Friends changed the world

Right from the get go, Friends didn’t just reflect trends, it created them. From how we talk to what we wear, drink, and laugh about, the show left an undeniable mark on pop culture.

Whether it was Rachel’s clothes and haircuts, Phoebe’s unforgettable lyrics, or Monica’s perfectly mismatched apartment, Friends shaped the way we dress, decorate, and even order our coffee. Think oversized mugs were always normal? Think again. Love an open-plan kitchen? Thank Monica’s loft-style setup!

We revisit some of the most influential moments and trends sparked by the show.

32 reasons why Friends were the original influencers

Rachel Green: Fashion Goals

When Rachel got caught in a slip dress at Joshua’s parents’ house, it was played for laughs, but little did we know, Friends was launching a major fashion trend. Satin slip dresses, lace camisoles, and bralettes layered under blazers became everyday staples, a look that made a full comeback in the 2020s.

Would we have embraced this effortlessly sexy style without Rachel Green? Doubtful. But it wasn’t just her daring lingerie-inspired looks that launched a thousand fashion ships. Earlier in the series, her preppy, feminine, and effortlessly chic style had us all desperately reaching for mini skirts, fitted tops, plaid pieces, and knee-high boots, as the character delivered a masterclass in polished ‘90s cool. Whether she was in a sleek work ensemble or an off-duty denim moment, Rachel Green was an undisputed style icon of the era.

"Hi"

The French may have ‘ennui’, but the rest of the world has Ross Geller’s hangdog expression coupled with a downbeat and utterly defeated “Hi”. More than just a greeting, it became at best a mood, and at worst, an SOS - a universal cry for help.

Uttered in moments of pure emotional exhaustion, it signified heartbreak, job woes, or just a terrible day. Say it to your friends in that tone, and they’ll immediately know to grab the wine, ice cream and a big box of tissues. Just be warned: excessive use may lead to unsolicited dating advice… or a full-blown intervention.

Start ups

When Monica and Phoebe come up with the idea to start their catering business, it wasn’t just a one-off subplot, it was so inspiring it completely changed how many saw the idea of work. It showed that breaking away from a corporate job to go into business for yourself was entirely possible. While Monica eventually returned to the restaurant world as a Head Chef, Phoebe kept the entrepreneurial spirit alive as a freelance masseuse.

LGBTQ+ representation

Friends tackled LGBTQ+ representation at a time when it was still rare on mainstream TV. They might not have always handled it with the perfect tone, but Carol and Susan’s wedding was groundbreaking, and was one of the first lesbian weddings ever aired in a primetime sitcom. At a time when same-sex marriage wasn’t even legal in many places, seeing two women exchange vows on such a beloved show was a big deal. Arguably it helped normalise LGBTQ+ relationships for a global audience and paved the way for more inclusive storytelling in sitcoms that followed. While some jokes and portrayals may not have aged well, the show’s impact in bringing same-sex relationships into millions of homes shouldn’t be overlooked.

Inappropriate lyrics

While Phoebe Buffay's talent for music remains debatable, her inability to read a room is not. Whether it was belting out a song about a “little black curly hair” in Central Perk, putting Ross off his cake, or serenading a library full of children with lyrics about the slaughtering of farm animals and old relatives dying, her performances often teetered between hilariously bizarre and wildly inappropriate. But it was a trend that caught on. Comedians and musicians alike have since embraced intentionally awkward or inappropriate songs for comedic effect, from Bo Burnham’s satirical tunes to Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone’s Lonely Island’s parody hits, this style of humor thrives on pushing boundaries in the most unexpected ways, something Phoebe perfected long before viral comedy was even a thing.

Oversized mugs

Back in the ‘90s, the giant coffee mugs the gang drank from in Central Perk seemed borderline ridiculous. Even Roger (played by Fisher Stevens), the psychiatrist dating Phoebe, couldn’t resist mocking them, saying, “Sitting in your stupid coffee house with your stupid big cups which, I'm sorry, might as well have nipples on them.” But fast forward to today, and oversized mugs are completely normal, and in no way a supposed sign of emotional stunted behavior. Now, when you order a latte, it’s totally commonplace to pick between “regular”, “large”, and “oh my goodness, that’s so humongous I’ll never finish it.”

Mismatched furniture

At the time, Monica’s apartment and Central Perk broke the design rulebook: no two dining chairs matched, styles clashed, and somehow, it all just worked. Whether it was Art Deco mixed with flea market finds, or boho threads thrown in with mid century furniture, Friends made the lived-in, mishmash aesthetic aspirational. Today, the trend is back, with eclectic, mix-and-match interiors proving that perfection is overrated.

Teeth whitening

Back in the ‘90s, Ross’s glow-in-the-dark teeth had fans crying with laughter. But fast forward to today, and teeth whitening is completely normal, as most people wouldn’t think twice about brightening their smile. The difference? Most of us stop before we hit radioactive levels. Ross’s blinding results serve as a timeless reminder: a little whitening goes a long way, and if your teeth are visible in the dark, you know you’ve gone too far.

Purple walls

Monica and Rachel’s (and later Joey and Chandler's) unapologetically bold purple walls became as iconic as the show itself. While most TV apartments stuck to beige and neutrals, Friends made a case for going bright and daring. The colour choice was so memorable that it sparked countless home makeovers, some fans even credit the show for giving them the confidence to ditch safe, boring tones and go all in on statement walls.

Small round sunglasses

Long before Gen Z rediscovered them, Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe were making tiny sunglasses look so enviably cool that everyone wanted a pair. Whether paired with a sleek bob or a boho-chic outfit, these shades became a defining accessory of the late ‘90s. Decades later, multiple celebrities, including the likes of Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, and Bella Hadid, have revived the look, proving once again that Friends-era fashion trends never really go out of style.

Decorative frames

What one item could not BE more iconically Friends? The yellow photo frame around the peephole on Monica and Rachel’s purple door. This undeniably recognisable set piece, one of the most famous in TV history, was originally a mirror, but after a crew member accidentally smashed it, it found a new purpose. The quirky touch went on to inspire a whole trend, with ornate, decorative, and sometimes borderline gaudy frames popping up everywhere, surrounding mirrors, photos, and even the kind of art posters the gang was so fond of.

Boho fashion

Before festival fashion (or the concept of boho capsule wardrobes) was a thing, Phoebe was rocking maxi skirts, fringed vests, costume jewellery, statement knits, and customised footwear. She proved that vintage, thrifted, and mix-and-match styles weren’t just quirky - they were cool. In fact, her eclectic ensembles influenced the early 2000s boho-chic trend and can still be seen in today’s “Coachella aesthetic”. Ultimately Phoebe introduced the idea of dressing for self-expression, rather than trends, something her fans will always love her for.

Redefining parenthood

Not all pregnancies are straightforward, and Friends didn’t shy away from the struggles many couples face. At a time when sitcoms rarely tackled fertility issues, the show highlighted alternative paths to parenthood with both sensitivity and humour.

Phoebe’s surrogacy, where she carries her brother’s triplets, was groundbreaking, showing the emotional and physical realities of helping someone else start a family. Meanwhile, Monica and Chandler’s infertility journey led to adoption, reinforcing the message that families come in all forms. By moving beyond the traditional nuclear family, Friends helped normalise different paths to parenthood, something that resonates today more than ever.

“The Rachel” haircut

Jennifer Aniston may not have been a huge fan of it, but The Rachel haircut became the most requested look of the ‘90s. Salons worldwide were flooded with people desperate for her bouncy, layered look, even though Jennifer herself struggled to style it. Decades later, The Rachel still cycles in and out of fashion, proving that no matter how many hair trends come and go, some looks are simply timeless.

Hot mums

Traditionally, TV mums were cast as undesirable characters, covered up and overshadowed. But Friends helped to change all that. Whether it was Chandler’s glamorous mother who Ross couldn’t help but kiss, Rachel’s effortlessly chic mum who garnered the attention of Joey, or even Rachel and Monica themselves, the show proved that motherhood didn’t have to mean a one-way ticket to Frump Town. These women were still attractive, independent, and thriving, reminding the world that being a mum doesn’t mean giving up on who you are.

Coffee Houses

Before Friends, coffee was something you made at home, or had friends over for, or maybe if you were feeling really flush, it was something you grabbed on the go. After Friends, coffeehouses became the place to be. Central Perk made sipping mochaccinos on a worn-out couch the ultimate social activity, shifting culture away from pubs and restaurants, to cosy, conversation-filled cafés. The oversized mugs, latte art, and endless refills? All part of the Friends effect!

Spray tans

At the time, Ross’s “Mississippi-level 8” spray tan fail was pure comedy gold. Now? Fake tanning is routine, with millions of people regularly bronzing up for a sun-kissed glow, in and out of the summer season. But while self-tanning has gone from ridiculous to relatable, Ross faux pas still provides an important lesson: listen carefully, read the instructions, and for the love of bronzer, turn around when you're supposed to.

Dance Routines

Loooong before TikTok’s choreographed dances, there was The Routine. Ross and Monica’s hilariously over-the-top NYE TV performance was equal parts cringey and oddly impressive - a sibling duo giving it everything they had for their shot at televised fame. At the time, it was pure comedy, but looking back, they may have been ahead of their time. Now, planned dance routines are a staple at weddings, flash mobs, and viral videos, with countless couples, families, and even celebrities recreating the trend the world over! Love it or laugh at it, The Routine proved that sometimes, going all in is the only way to dance.

Not settling down

Rachel’s transformation from runaway bride to self-sufficient career woman wasn’t just a character arc - it reflected a cultural shift. Friends helped normalise the idea of women living with friends before marriage, rather than jumping straight from their parents’ house to their husband’s. It reinforced that financial independence, personal growth, and career ambition could come first, something that’s now totally mainstream, but back then, wasn’t always the expectation.

Open-plan living spaces

Monica’s beloved apartment had a loft-like feel that made open-plan living look so cool. The seamless flow between the kitchen and living space inspired countless real-life renovations, with some fans even admitting they knocked down walls to recreate the warm, communal vibe in their own homes. If nothing else, Friends helped push the shift toward sociable, airy layouts, a design trend that remains en vogue today.

Could it BE any more ingrained in how we speak?

Chandler Bing’s sarcastic cadence reshaped how we speak. Fact. His signature "Could it BE anymore…?" delivery became so iconic that it influenced speech not only in the US, but the world over. In his autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry revealed that he and his childhood friends spoke this way long before Friends was even written. The show’s writers leaned into it, even underlining unexpected words in scripts just to see how Matthew would deliver them. To this day, his unique inflection is still instantly recognisable. Could it BE more of a pop culture reference?

Y necklaces

You couldn't open a women’s magazine in the ‘90s without seeing Y-necklaces topping every “must-have” list. Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe all sported them on Friends, sparking a trend that swept through high streets and department stores alike. The delicate drop style became synonymous with effortless glamour, whether paired with a slip dress or casual jeans and a simple tee. The resurgence of minimalist jewellery in recent years proves that Friends-inspired fashion will never go out of style.

“We Were on a Break!”

Ross and Rachel’s infamous breakup hit fans like a seismic blast, shaking devoted audiences to their core. But once the dust settled, it gave us one of the most quoted lines in TV history. “We were on a break!” became the ultimate get-out-of-jail-free card for messy relationships. Whether you believe Ross had a point or think he was completely in the wrong, the phrase cemented itself in dating culture, becoming the ultimate shorthand for a relationship grey area.

Influencers to the last, it taught arguing couples one crucial lesson: always clarify the terms of a “break” before taking one.

Climbing the career ladder

Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe weren’t just side characters in the men’s stories, they had ambitious careers of their own. Rachel climbed from waitress to high-powered fashion executive, Monica thrived in the competitive, male-dominated restaurant industry, and Phoebe built a successful career as a self-employed masseuse. Their journeys mirrored real-life shifts in women’s workplace ambitions, showing audiences that professional success was achievable with determination, resilience, and sometimes, a little help from good friends.

A "Ross and Rachel" thing

If you’ve ever been in an on-again, off-again relationship, chances are someone in your life has summed it up as a “Ross and Rachel” situation - universal shorthand for the ultimate will-they-won’t-they romance. The couple’s rollercoaster relationship undeniably set the gold standard for TV’s most dramatic love story, packed with breakups, makeups, and one very debatable break. In doing so they became the archetypes for frustrating yet swoon-worthy lovers, creating a blueprint for every tumultuous TV romance that followed. What’s more, proving that sometimes, it really isn’t over ‘til it’s over.

Oh. My. God

Annoying? Sure. But so catchy and iconic that it’s lived on for decades? Without a doubt. Janice Litman-Goralnik’s nasal "Oh. My. God." is the kind of earworm that burrows into your brain forever. Whether you loved her or cringed every time she entered a room, there’s no denying that her signature phrase is one of the most quotable lines from the show. And if someone says it to you in that voice? You just know it's time to grab the popcorn because drama is about to unfold.

Brown lipstick and lip liner combo

Brown-hued lipstick and lip liner is a challenging look to pull off, but in the nineties, Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe all did it with class and style, seeing it become a beauty trend we all wanted to try. From nudes to caramels, taupe to terracotta, and espresso to plum, there was a shade for everyone. Although this iconic look did disappear for a while, it made a meteoric return in the 2020s, proving that Friends-era trends have serious staying power.

“He's Her Lobster”

When Phoebe declared that lobsters mate for life, complete with a claw-holding gesture, Ross and the world may have thought she was crazy. But the phrase “He's her lobster” became the ultimate symbol of meant-to-be love. Suddenly, being someone’s lobster was the height of romance. Whether scientifically accurate or not (spoiler: it’s not), this offbeat declaration made its way into wedding vows, anniversary cards, and love stories everywhere.

Co-parenting

When Rachel became a single mother in Season 8, audiences wondered (and maybe worried) how she’d cope, given her tendency to be a little ditsy. But instead, Friends portrayed a healthy, functional co-parenting dynamic between her and baby-Daddy Ross, something rarely depicted at the time. The on-again, off-again couple navigated parenthood as friends, proving that even in complicated breakups, both parents can be actively involved. At a time when custody often defaulted to mothers, this was a refreshing, modern take that resonated with many.

The ultimate pick up line

Letting someone know you like them has always been tricky - it’s either full of awkward small talk, crippled by fear of rejection, or killed outright by painful cheesy one-liners. So when Joey Tribbiani’s iconic “How you doin'?” came along, it was refreshingly simple, yet weirdly effective. It became shorthand for flirtation, an instant confidence boost, and direct code for “I like you like you.” These days, the catchphrase might be less about trying to actually date someone, and more of a playful greeting between Friends fans, but let’s be honest, if someone says it to you, you know you’re doing something right.

Games night

Whether it was poker, Thanksgiving football, or Ross’ controversial, made-up trivia game, Friends made playing games look so much fun. From the tension of the boys vs. girls apartment bet to the absolute chaos of Bamboozled, the gang’s competitive streak made every game feel like an event. Even if Friends didn’t single-handedly invent the modern game night revival, it certainly helped to popularise the idea that getting together with a bunch of friends for a battle of wits, skill, or sheer luck is a tradition worth embracing!

Guy friends

Once upon a time, TV friendships were strictly same-gender; men had guy friends, women had girlfriends. Friends helped audiences realise that platonic friendships between men and women could exist (even if, let’s be honest, it wasn’t always without romantic complications). Still, this was a game-changer in showing that friendships didn’t have to follow traditional gender rules. And let’s face it, without the dynamic between all six beloved characters, the show wouldn’t have been nearly as iconic, or nearly as much fun to watch.