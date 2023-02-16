Hollywood legend Raquel Welch passes away at 82 – Reese Witherspoon leads celebrity tributes

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Reese Witherspoon has led celebrity tributes for Raquel Welch, following the news that the Hollywood legend has died aged 82.

The Oscar-winning actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to honor her Legally Blonde co-star, revealing that she is 'so sad' to hear about her passing.

"I loved working with her on Legally Blonde," Witherspoon revealed. "She was elegant, professional, and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning."

Welch was known for her role as Mrs. Windham-Vandermark, the aloof widow and ex-wife of the murder victim in the 2001 romantic comedy.

Before this, she had built a successful career in the entertainment industry, landing lead roles in films like the 1967 British comedy, Bedazzled, and the 1970 flick Myra Breckinridge, alongside Farrah Fawcett. Welch also won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the 1974 action film, The Three Musketeers, as well as a nomination for one for her performance in the 1987 television drama film, Right to Die.

It's understood that she died peacefully at her house in Los Angeles after battling a brief illness.

"May all her angels carry her home," added Witherspoon, who recently said she'd never stop doing romcoms. "Sending love to her family and her many fans." The Morning Show star also posted a snap of a smiling Welch in character as Mrs. Windham-Vandermark.

Witherspoon's kind words have been echoed by several other celebrities, many of whom seemed to view the death of Welch as the end of an era.

Law & Order star, Chris Meloni, wrote, "Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling", while

"This is so sad,” Paul Feig, who worked with Welch on Sabrina the Teenage Witch in 1996, wrote on Twitter. "She was awesome, kind, funny, and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon."

Meanwhile, US comedian and actor Sandra Bernhard described Welch as a "unique beauty who left her one-of-a-kind groovy vibe wherever she went."

Welch was often referred to as a 'sex symbol' in the media during her Hollywood reign, after posing for Playboy a number of times and playing a cave woman wearing a bikini in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C.

"I was not brought up to be a sex symbol, nor is it in my nature to be one," she said. "The fact that I became one is probably the loveliest, most glamorous, and fortunate misunderstanding."

Welch is survived by her two adult children, Damon and Tahnee.