Finished Fool Me Once? Here are the best Harlan Coben TV shows to watch now

There are several Harlan Coben TV show adaptations of his best-selling novels, here is where you can watch all of the limited series...

Fool Me Once on Netflix was a huge hit, and fans were left craving more after finishing the gripping series starring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley. Unfortunately, the show was a stand-alone limited series with no plans to create a season two. Fortunately, Netflix has an entire Harlan Coben Collection of limited series that are just like Fool Me Once as they are mystery series adapted from Harlan Coben's thriller novels. Here's a rundown of the best series to watch, and where to watch them...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Harlan Coben Collection 6 Books Set Was £53.94 Now £29.99 | Amazon Harlan Coben Collection of six books including; Don't Let Go, Fool Me Once, Home, Run Away, The Boy from the Woods,and Win.

Stay Close (2021)

Stay Close is another Harlen Coben thriller series that's available on Netflix. The show was a huge hit at the time with fans and the synopsis reads; "Four people, dark secrets, and a past that threatens their lives... Stay Close is the gripping thriller from Harlan Coben (The Stranger, Safe, The Five) which questions how much you really know someone. Starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish."

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

The Stranger

The Stranger is another hit Netflix series starring Richard Armitage, Jennifer Saunders, Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen. The synopsis for this series reads, "We all have secrets. Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, The Stranger forces us to confront a question we all fear - how well do we really know the people closest to us?"

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Safe (2018)

Safe was the first British television adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel starring; Michael C. Hall, Amanda Abbington, and Marc Warren. The synopsis for this series reads; "After his teenage daughter goes missing, widowed surgeon Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall) begins unearthing dark secrets about the people closest to him."

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Hold Tight (2022)

Hold Tight is a Polish adaptation with English subtitles and dubbing of Harlan Coben's novel of the same name, starring Magdalena Boczarska and Leszek Lichota. The synopsis reads, "Hold Tight tells a story about residents of a peaceful neighbourhood in the Warsaw suburbs, whose idyllic life comes to an abrupt end when a teenager Adam vanishes into thin air and parents find answers to questions they have never wanted to ask."

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Gone For Good (2021)

Gone For Good is a French television adaptation of Harlan Coben's novel of the same name with English subtitles and dubbing. The synopsis reads; "Guillaume Lucchesi had drawn a line under the terrible tragedy which saw the two people he loved the most die: Sonia, his first love, and Fred, his brother. Ten years later, Judith, his new lover, suddenly disappears. To find her, Guillaume will have to face all the truths hidden by his family and friends, as well as the ones he’d decided to ignore. For better, but mostly for worse."

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

The Woods (2020)

The Woods is another Polish adaptation with English subtitles and dubbing which is based on Harlan Coben’s novel with the same name. The synopsis reads, "Four people went into the woods and never came back. The police finds the bodies of two of them. Despite passing years Paweł Kopiński (Grzegorz Damięcki), who is Warsaw prosecutor now, never recovered of loss his beloved sister. Unexpectedly, he gets a new lead in the investigation, which seems to be related to the disappearance of the girl in 1994. What really happened 25 years ago during holiday camp?"

The series is available to stream on Netflix.



The Innocent

The Innocent is a Spanish adaptation of Harlan Coben's thriller with the same name starring; Mario Casas, Alexandra Jiménez and Aura Garrido. The synopsis reads, "No one can escape the past and Mateo, Olivia, Lorena and Aguilar will face the decisions that broke their lives forever."

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Shelter (2023)

Shelter is an Amazon Prime original series that was released just last year for a slightly younger audience. The series stars; Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, and Adrian Greensmith. The synopsis reads, "Shelter follows the story of teenage Mickey Bolitar and his newfound friends as they attempt to uncover the mystery behind a slew of disappearances in their home town."

The series is available to stream on Amazon Prime