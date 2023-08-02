Gwyneth Paltrow is putting her Montecito mansion on AirBnb - and we're obsessed with the huge kitchen and marble bathroom
Gwyneth's place is available to rent on AirBnb
Gwyneth Paltrow is giving fans the chance to rent her incredible LA guesthouse on AirBnb.
The actress and Goop founder has teamed up with AirBnb to list her $4.9 million 'eco mansion' on the holiday rentals website. The gorgeous home is situated in California's Montecito, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home situated in the same neighbourhood, along with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres's homes.
In a video shared on Gwyneth's Instagram, she explained that she's set to list her impressive property on AirBnb on August 15th in a bid to 'make the world a little less lonely'.
Sharing a glimpse inside the spacious home with clean wooden accents and fresh white interiors, Gwyneth told followers, "I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal.
She added, "Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay.
"Book on August 15 at 10am PST at the link in my bio. Hope to host you soon."
The lucky guest will experience the one-night-only stay at Gwyneth's on Saturday September 9th, relishing in the beauty of her home that boasts a sprawling kitchen, a bright marble bathroom with an enormous tub and golden details, a luxury pool area and a basketball court.
The bedroom and living spaces feature plush furnishings and cosy decor, with picturesque outdoor dining areas offering stunning views and plenty of sunshine and greenery.
Gwyneth and husband Brad Falchuk originally bought their Montecito mansion for $4.9 million in 2016, with the 14,000 square feet property having a grand total of four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The two-storey build is also equipped with a fireplace, a bar, an open plan kitchen and living room - with the swimming pool lined with day beds and sun loungers.
