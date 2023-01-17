Ginny and Georgia cast ages: The surprising real ages of the cast from the hit show

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ginny & Georgia is one of the most beloved shows on Netflix and has been topping the streaming platform's charts since the second season was first released in January 2023.

Fans are obsessed with this show and are desperate to learn more about the cast of this fantastic series, particularly when it comes to the age of the characters versus the age of the actors. Here is everything you need to know about the ages of the main cast of Ginny & Georgia season 2!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ginny Miller

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the show, the titular character Ginny starts season 1 of Ginny & Georgia as a 15-year-old. She then celebrates her 16th birthday and remains 16 years old throughout the rest of season 1 and into season 2. But how old is Antonia Gentry, the actress who plays Ginny?

In real life, Antonia is actually 25 years old. Meaning she is a full 9 years older than her on-screen counterpart. The actress was born in September 1997 and will be celebrating her 26th birthday at the end of 2023.

Georgia Miller

(Image credit: Netflix)

The original description of the show labeled Georgia as 30 years old. The season one description read that the show was about a '15-year-old who is more mature than her 30-year-old mother.' This means that in the second season, Georgia might be 31 years old.

Brianne Howey who plays Georgia is 33 years old in real life and was born in May 1989. The actress isn't too far away from her character's age, but there is only an eight-year age difference between Brianne and her on-screen daughter's real-life age! Although their characters' age gap is supposed to be close, it's not supposed to be that close!

Marcus Baker

(Image credit: Netflix)

Marcus Baker is 15-years-old at the start of season 1 and turns 16 in season 2 of the show. In real life, Felix Mallard who plays Marcus is 24 years old and was born in April 1998.

The actor is just 8 years older than the character he has played on screen, which appears to be a recurring theme for the 'teenagers' in the show who have been cast with older actors who are able to work as adults without conflicts with their education.

Joe

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joe, the local Blue Farm restaurant owner is supposed to be 30-years-old at the beginning of Ginny & Georgia. His age is supposed to match up to Georgia's on-screen so they should both age at the same rate.

In real life, the actor who plays Joe, Raymond Ablack, is 33-years-old and was born in November 1989. The actor was also born the same year as Brianne, who plays Georgia, his main love interest in the show.

Ellen Baker

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ellen is the mother of twins Max and Marcus who are both 16 years old in the show. Although she is older than Georgia, the characters make friends and are neighbours across the road from one another. It is thought that Ellen is supposed to be in her 40s or 50s.

Jennifer Robertson who plays Ellen is 51 in real life and was born in November 1971. This makes her about the same age as her on-screen character.

Max Baker

(Image credit: Netflix)

Max Baker is the same age as her twin Marcus in the show and they are both supposed to be aged 16 by the second season. In real life, Sara Waisglass is 24 years old. She will celebrate her 25th birthday in July 2023.

This means that she is around the same age as her twin brother in the show in real life, despite the fact they are both playing characters that are 8 years their junior.

Mayor Paul Randolph

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the show, it is thought that Mayor Paul is aged in his mid-thirties and is possibly just a few years older than Georgia.

Scott Porter, who plays the Mayor is 43 in real life. The actor was born in July 1979 which makes him exactly 10 years older than his on-screen wife in real life. This also means that he is around 8 years older than his character on-screen who could be around 35.

Austin

(Image credit: Netflix)

Austin is supposed to be around nine years old in Ginny & Georgia, which is his age at the start of the first season of the show. There is supposed to be between six and seven years between the half-siblings Austin and Ginny.

Diesel La Torraca who plays Austin is 11 years old and was born in March 2011. He will be turning 12 in March 2023 making him just a couple of years older than his on-screen character. This also means that there is actually a 14-year age gap between Austin and Ginny in real life, as opposed to a six-year gap on-screen.

Zion Miller

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zion is Ginny's father and is supposed to be the a few years older than Georgia, who is 30 in the show. It isn't explicitly stated, but Zion is likely in his early to mid-thirties.

Nathan Mitchell who plays Zion is 34 years old. This means that in relation to his character, he is probably the most close in age out of the whole cast. Off-screen this means the actor is only 9 years older than Antonia Gentry, the actress playing his daughter.