Who is Mary and who plays Gil in Ginny & Georgia? All of your major cast questions answered

Since the release of season 2 of Ginny & Georgia, fans had some burning questions about the cast such as; who is Mary, and who plays Gil? Here's what you need to know...

Ginny & Georgia season 2 has delighted fans and many have some questions about the members of the cast and the character backgrounds. Here are the answers to some of the viewers' burning questions while watching the show...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Who is Mary in Ginny & Georgia?

In season 2 of the show, Ginny drops a bombshell on Georgia (Brianne Howey) as she references Mary during a fight. In the argument, Georgia says, "Paul’s marrying me, he’s here for all of it."

Ginny retorts by saying, “You sure about that? All of it?" Georgia suddenly realizes that Ginny is about to say something revealing about her past so she tells her to go to her room. Ginny ignores this and says, "we’re all such a happy family, you, me, Paul, Austin, Mary.” Georgia's face then drops and Paul asks, "Who's Mary?" Georgia then has a panic attack and rushes to sit in her car in the driveway while she calms down.

Fans were a little bit confused when this happened, and many wondered; 'who is Mary?' Well, the answer is simple! Mary is Georgia!

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Georgia was born she was actually named Mary Reilly but changed her name after escaping from her abusive family home. Her mother, Daisy remarried a man named Ed Atkins, and the pair had a daughter named Maddie Atkins.

In season 1, Maddie visited Wellsbury and caused chaos, but it was then revealed to Ginny that her mother's birth name was Mary and not Georgia. Georgia decided to change her name after she escaped from a life of abuse and was looking for a new start and a fresh beginning.

Who plays Gil in Ginny & Georgia?

(Image credit: Netflix)

In season 1, Austin's father Gil was mentioned, but it wasn't until the second season that fans got to learn a bit more about the character. In season 2, Young Gil was played by Ben Caldwell, who is best known for his work in Murdoch Mysteries and 13: The Musical.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Older Gil, who became a primary antagonist in the second season, was played by Aaron Ashmore. The actor is best known for his work on Smallville as Jimmy Olsen, on Killjoys as Johnny Jaqobis, and Steve Jinks on Warehouse 13.

Aaron is not to be confused with his identical twin brother, Shawn, who has appeared on shows such as; The Boys in which he plays Lamplighter, The X-Men franchise in which he played Bobby Drake / Iceman, and in The Following as Mike Weston.

Who plays Padma and what's her character's story?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Padma is introduced in season 1 as Marcus' pseudo-girlfriend who he strings along despite not being ready for a relationship. In the second season, she begins working at Blue Farm and starts a friendship with Ginny. She also seems to get friendlier with Hunter Chen as they both bond over being the people who dated Marcus and Ginny before they got together.

Padma is played by Rebecca Ablack, who is actually related to another member of cast! Although they play boss and employee in the show, Rebecca's real-life brother is Raymond Ablack who plays Joe, the owner of Blue Farm.