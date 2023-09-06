Fans go wild for Kevin Costner's white button down as the Yellowstone actor poses with his 'handsome son'

Like father, like son - clearly

Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount+)
Madeline Merinuk
By Madeline Merinuk
published

While attending training camp for famous American football team the Dallas Cowboys, Kevin Costner and his son were photographed together, and fans think they both look strikingly handsome. 

It's no secret to the masses that Kevin Costner, 68, is one of the most adored silver fox actors out there - from his obviously dashing looks to his many accolades in TV and film (most notably, Yellowstone), he has garnered quite a fan base throughout his life in Hollywood.

Just a few weeks ago, Kevin escaped his former Dutton family ranch for a location with some other Western cowboys - the Dallas Cowboys, to be exact. He and his son, Cayden, 16, enjoyed a day at the Cowboys training camp, walking across the field and witnessing the players get ready for their upcoming season.

A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest)

A photo posted by on

"Had a ball at #CowboysCamp with my son. Thank you @dallascowboys for having us!" Kevin captioned his post that commemorated their special father and son bonding day, which featured a picture of the two of them crossing a field in the warm sun. 

Kevin wore a crisp white button down shirt with rolled sleeves, leaving the top buttons unbuttoned. Cayden, on the other hand, opted for a loose fitting navy blue graphic tee, as well as a pair of dark blue baggy jeans. Both men, of course, sported sunglasses for their day on the field.

Fans couldn't get over how alike the father and son duo appeared, and made sure to voice their opinions in the comments of his post.

"Beautiful together father and son ❤️😍❤️," one fan commented on the post.

"He looks like your clone, it’s nice to see you enjoying some precious father son time," said another.

"Happy to see you finding time for your very handsome son!" another fan said.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

This father son outing came just weeks after Kevin and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgarter, filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." According to their pre-nuptial agreement, Christine had until May 1, 2023, to vacate from their shared home in Montecito, CA. A source said, as of early August 2023, that Christine was still on the property, but just in a smaller house on the land - with a source adding details that she is staying in "a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

"This is a temporary solution," the insider also said. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives." Their shared kids, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, also live in the Santa Barbara house. 

Madeline Merinuk
Madeline Merinuk
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.


After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸