Fans go wild for Kevin Costner's white button down as the Yellowstone actor poses with his 'handsome son'
Like father, like son - clearly
While attending training camp for famous American football team the Dallas Cowboys, Kevin Costner and his son were photographed together, and fans think they both look strikingly handsome.
It's no secret to the masses that Kevin Costner, 68, is one of the most adored silver fox actors out there - from his obviously dashing looks to his many accolades in TV and film (most notably, Yellowstone), he has garnered quite a fan base throughout his life in Hollywood.
Just a few weeks ago, Kevin escaped his former Dutton family ranch for a location with some other Western cowboys - the Dallas Cowboys, to be exact. He and his son, Cayden, 16, enjoyed a day at the Cowboys training camp, walking across the field and witnessing the players get ready for their upcoming season.
"Had a ball at #CowboysCamp with my son. Thank you @dallascowboys for having us!" Kevin captioned his post that commemorated their special father and son bonding day, which featured a picture of the two of them crossing a field in the warm sun.
Kevin wore a crisp white button down shirt with rolled sleeves, leaving the top buttons unbuttoned. Cayden, on the other hand, opted for a loose fitting navy blue graphic tee, as well as a pair of dark blue baggy jeans. Both men, of course, sported sunglasses for their day on the field.
Fans couldn't get over how alike the father and son duo appeared, and made sure to voice their opinions in the comments of his post.
"Beautiful together father and son ❤️😍❤️," one fan commented on the post.
"He looks like your clone, it’s nice to see you enjoying some precious father son time," said another.
"Happy to see you finding time for your very handsome son!" another fan said.
This father son outing came just weeks after Kevin and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgarter, filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences." According to their pre-nuptial agreement, Christine had until May 1, 2023, to vacate from their shared home in Montecito, CA. A source said, as of early August 2023, that Christine was still on the property, but just in a smaller house on the land - with a source adding details that she is staying in "a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."
"This is a temporary solution," the insider also said. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives." Their shared kids, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, also live in the Santa Barbara house.
