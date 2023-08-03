Kevin Costner's ex-wife moves out of the actor's house - but still lives on the same property in a smaller house

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner don't live in the same house anymore after their divorce, but she does live in a smaller house on the same property.

In case you missed it, after nearly 20 years of marriage, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and now estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have filed for divorce - and according to an inside source, no longer live together... sort of.

According to a report from People, after Christine had refused for months to move out of the couple's Santa Barbara home, she finally began her move out, but is still living on the same property in a house that was designed for employee's quarters.

Following the divorce, which spawned from "irreconcilable differences," Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," the source confirmed, adding details that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

(Image credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation)

The couple shares three teenage children together, including sons Hayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

"This is a temporary solution," the insider also said. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives." The kids also live in the Santa Barbara house.

"They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids," the insider concluded.

Because of a court order, Christina was required to leave the main home by July 31, but is allowed to continue to stay on property in the smaller house as a temporary solution. According to photos obtained by Page Six, there were U-Haul moving trucks outside of the Santa Barbara residence.

(Image credit: Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

And, according to a report from Insider, in July, a judge on their divorce case also ruled that Kevin, who reportedly made $19.1 million last year, is required to pay her nearly $130,000 in child support every month until the divorce was finalized. This came after two prior requests, the first being nearly $300,000, and then the second having been lowered to $217,300 a month.

Despite the tensions amid the divorce, the couple is still trying to maintain a sense of normalcy in their kids' lives.

Last week, Christine was spotted with their shared kids on a vacation to tropical Hawaii, where the family (sans Kevin) enjoyed some relaxation and fun on the island, and got to spend some quality time with Grace as they walked along the beach and took selfies while posing by the gorgeous blue water.