Kevin Costner's ex-wife moves out of the actor's house - but still lives on the same property in a smaller house
After a tense divorce, the couple is no longer living together... sort of
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner don't live in the same house anymore after their divorce, but she does live in a smaller house on the same property.
In case you missed it, after nearly 20 years of marriage, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and now estranged wife Christine Baumgartner have filed for divorce - and according to an inside source, no longer live together... sort of.
According to a report from People, after Christine had refused for months to move out of the couple's Santa Barbara home, she finally began her move out, but is still living on the same property in a house that was designed for employee's quarters.
Following the divorce, which spawned from "irreconcilable differences," Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," the source confirmed, adding details that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."
The couple shares three teenage children together, including sons Hayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.
"This is a temporary solution," the insider also said. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives." The kids also live in the Santa Barbara house.
"They will be back at school in the fall with their friends. Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids," the insider concluded.
Because of a court order, Christina was required to leave the main home by July 31, but is allowed to continue to stay on property in the smaller house as a temporary solution. According to photos obtained by Page Six, there were U-Haul moving trucks outside of the Santa Barbara residence.
And, according to a report from Insider, in July, a judge on their divorce case also ruled that Kevin, who reportedly made $19.1 million last year, is required to pay her nearly $130,000 in child support every month until the divorce was finalized. This came after two prior requests, the first being nearly $300,000, and then the second having been lowered to $217,300 a month.
Despite the tensions amid the divorce, the couple is still trying to maintain a sense of normalcy in their kids' lives.
Last week, Christine was spotted with their shared kids on a vacation to tropical Hawaii, where the family (sans Kevin) enjoyed some relaxation and fun on the island, and got to spend some quality time with Grace as they walked along the beach and took selfies while posing by the gorgeous blue water.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Queen Letizia's off-the-shoulder dress features super summery colors and a stunning succulent pattern
Queen Letizia proves once again that she is truly a fashion inspiration
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Eva Mendes is wearing a fabulous dress made of… sponges?
Maybe "spongecore" is the new "Barbiecore"
By Madeline Merinuk Published