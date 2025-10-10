'I ain't dead yet' - Dolly Parton offers uplifting message to fans amid 'health concerns'

Dolly Parton's sister, Frieda Parton, caused the world to hold its breath this week when she urged fans to "pray" for the star. After the 79-year-old pulled out of a Dollywood event, her sister's words sparked immediate concerns that Dolly could be particularly unwell.

Sadly, the country music singer lost her husband, Carl Dean, in March after nearly 60 years of marriage. It wasn't long before speculation following Frieda Parton's words left fans fearing the worst about the beloved icon.

However, the following day, on October 8, a buoyant Dolly posted a video to Instagram to reassure fans that she's fine and had cancelled the event after some unaddressed health issues needed some attention.

Captioning the post "I ain't dead yet," Dolly says, "Everybody thinks I'm sicker than I am," adding, "Do I look sick to you?"

The country singer does indeed look very well, and is dressed and ready to film some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry music venue in Nashville while addressing concerned fans.

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) A photo posted by on

"Anyway, I wanted to put everybody's mind at ease," she continues, adding, "Those of you who seem to be real concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers."

She went on to explain that while her husband was unwell, she wasn't taking care of herself. After putting off asking for a medical opinion about various things, once she'd gotten around to it, some health issues needed addressing, meaning some events needed to be cancelled.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dolly needed to be close to home to have her treatments, and her schedule simply had to be altered to accommodate her health needs.

With her usual candid, humorous style, she also addresses an AI photo circulating, depicting fellow country star, Reba McEntire visiting Dolly at her deathbed.

Laughing at the photos, she says of herself and Reba, "We both looked like we need to be buried!"

(Image credit: Alamy)

Wanting to dispel any rumours of her imminent departure from this world herself, Dolly adds, "There's a lot of rumours flying around, and I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I'm ok."

She concluded, reassuringly, "I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me, and I ain't done working."

Freida Parton, meanwhile, stands by asking for prayers for her sister, despite what happened when she requested them.

Writing on Facebook, Frieda says, "I want to clear something up. I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.

"She's been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister."

She ended her post, "She's strong, she's loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she's going to be just fine. Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"