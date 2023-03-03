Dawn French gives close up of signature silver bangs as she shares 'important message' that fans are obsessed with

Dawn French's silver bangs and incredibly smokey eye are absolutely magical in her latest Instagram post but for us - it's all about her 'important message.'

You might say Dawn French rocks a silver bob like nobody else and to be honest, who could blame you - the woman knows how to style it out and it's kind of her signature look.

Dawn's other signature, of course, is her uniquely brilliant sense of humor and her latest Instagram post displays her style and substance simultaneously.

In a new video, with ' an important message' emblazoned across it, Dawn shares her vital speech - which is absolute nonsense. Yes, nonsense.

A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

With an entirely earnest and expressive face, the star speaks in jibberish - directly to her followers. A message for our times, one might say.

"THANK YOU I really needed to hear this today, you are so inspirational! I love you 💕," commented one fan.

Another added, "wow needed this inspirational speech today! You really have a way with words! 👏🏻👏🏻 also you look fantastic! Loving your hair and your makeup look gorgeous!"

They're not wrong and we can't help but admire Dawn's flawless make up as she proudly sports one of the best eyeshadow looks around - the classic smokey eye.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Smokey Eyes Are Forever, $75(£60) (opens in new tab) | Charlotte Tilbury This super versatile pallete provides an incredible range of shades meaning that you can try more than one type of smokey eye. The variety means that a more diverse range of complexions can find the perfect look for them and whatever that look is - it's fabulous!

This half of the mega comedy duo French and Saunders has often favored this sultry style throughout the years. This includes her first public appearance of 2023. Dawn attended the West End opening night of Oklahoma! at Wyndham's Theatre on Tuesday, March 2.

You may wonder what the secret to a perfect smokey eye is and according to our beauty experts - it's all about the rule of threes.

"A light shadow all over the lid, a medium shadow on the crease, and the darkest shadow nearest the eyeliner, the outer lid, and on the lower lid for a smudged, bedroom vibe."

For an extra bit of va va voom, why not go for a slick of liquid eyeliner and perhaps even make this the time you finally learn how to apply false eyelashes? If the latter is a step too far, worry thee not - the best mascaras will look just as glam.

Looking glam needn't cost too much as Dawn previously discussed one of the key elements of her skincare routine - and it's a super affordable moisturizer!

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Nivea Creme, $6.98(£5.29) (opens in new tab) | Nivea Dawn French credits this cult classic with keeping her glowing and at this bargain basement price - we think it's totally worth a try.

In a 2015 Q+A hosted by woman&home she said, "I can’t bring myself to buy expensive creams as I have my mother in my ear saying 'It’s exactly the same as Nivea.'"

She added, "I think we have all found out that a bit of Nivea is as good as a bit of Crème de la Mer. I think I have used both things and they are pretty much the same. 'I don’t buy expensive creams unless someone buys one for me."