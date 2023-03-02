Dawn French rocks silver bob and sneakers on red carpet and looks fab

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dawn French debuted a brand new hairstyle on the red carpet in London this week, having switched up her old pixie cut for a sharp silver bob.

The British comedian attended the West End opening night of Oklahoma! at the Wyndham's Theatre on Tuesday, marking her first public appearance of 2023.

French went for her trademark monochromatic style for the glitzy event, gracing the red carpet in a bejeweled black dress with a black jacket and black leggings. The 65-year-old teamed her outfit with a shiny black handbag and a pair of comfortable, white-laced black sneakers for a casual twist. The exciting outing comes just a few days after Dawn French's 'new boyfriend' reveal left her devout fans in absolute stitches.

(Image credit: Getty)

It was Dawn French's new hair at the West End show, however, that had everybody talking. The Vicar of Dibley star wore a new silver bob at the musical event, having spent most of last year growing out a cropped pixie cut. The sleek hairstyle, which also had a blunt fringe and curled ends, appears to be an updated version of the signature brunette bob French has been known for since breaking onto the showbiz scene in 1994.

The French and Saunders star first revealed that she decided to stop dying her hair brown during the COVID-19 pandemic, after becoming less motivated to maintain the rigorous color treatments at home.

"The real trigger came during the lockdowns when I was dying my hair myself, and I just couldn’t be bothered to keep doing it," she told Good Housekeeping (opens in new tab).

"I let my natural grey come through. I also cut some of it myself - to my hairdresser's alarm!"

French went on to document much of her natural hair growth journey on Instagram, regularly sharing new photos of her silver locks with fans.

A post shared by Dawn French (@dawnrfrench) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In September 2021, she revealed that she had chopped off all of her dyed hair to start the process of embracing her "old bob" in "full grey glory."

"Cutting off all the old colour…gradually getting there with the grey… starting short…," she wrote. "It’s a process… I’m not great at patience…"

Fans of the Welsh actor were quick to applaud the move, with many sharing their own experiences of ditching the dye in the comments section below.

"I did this 4 years ago as I was sick of dying my roots every 2 weeks. Best decision I’ve ever made! Had 18 months of awful hairdos growing out but was so worth it! Now my hair is silver grey all over, completely natural, and the healthiest it’s ever been! Welcome to grey side silver sister," one person wrote.