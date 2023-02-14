Dawn French's 'new boyfriend' reveal in Instagram post is the funniest thing we've seen all week

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dawn French's 'new boyfriend' reveal is too funny to handle as the comedy legend shares what's going on behind the scenes of their romantic vacation.

If absolute sauce-pot Dawn French's nude selfie wasn't enough to show that she's a spicy lady, her latest video gives us an insight into what really makes her tick. Well, the news is out - Dawn is seeing one of the UK's hottest actors, Idris Elba. Okay, just kidding - or at least we think she is.

In a hilarious post, shared from her sunshine getaway, the comedy goddess spoke on camera about her 'boyfriend' who, interestingly enough' wasn't on camera. Instead, he was being a big old flirty goofball behind the camera.

"Idris, stop it. Seriously, I'm trying to do something witty and alluring for Instagram," she says. "He's doing that thing that boys do. That windmill dance with their down belows. Stop it!"

It's not the first time we've seen her be a little bit cheeky, in fact Dawn French's dirty innuendo was one of the many spicy jokes to come from the star in recent years - and throughout her illustrious career.

Looking sunkissed and exuding natural beauty by the bucket full she continues on the video, which has 'life with Idris' emblazoned across the top. "We're away on holiday together and honestly, he doesn't want me doing anything else but spending time with him."

Glancing behind the camera, as if looking directly at her fella, and suggesting he's begging her to get off the phone she says, "alright, this will have to wait."

Dawn French's 'new boyfriend' may come as a shock to her husband Mark Bignall, and indeed to Idris' wife Sabrina Elba. Actually, it's probably a shock to Luther star Idris too.

Interesting little TV history fact - one of Idris first roles was on Dawn's comedy partner Jennifer Saunders' iconic show Absolutely Fabulous, where he played a male sex worker who'd been hired by Patsy to entertain herself and Eddie.

The hilarious episode, which aired way back in 1995, was titled Sex and featured a now-famous interaction with Joanna Lumley's character. Sitting on Idris' character's knee she says, "hey, has anyone ever told you that you look a bit like Sean Connery?” To which he replies, “no.”

Although he may be her celebrity crush, the truth is that Dawn is taking a break with her beloved husband Mark. Sharing an image of their sandy toes she said, "first holiday for a year. Heaven. And….breathe…. and …💤."

Mark is the author and comedian's second husband, whom she met after splitting from her husband of 25 years, Lenny Henry. After things ended with Lenny, who she shares her daughter Billie with, meeting therapist Mark took her by surprise.

"I 100% thought I would be on my own - but that didn’t bother me. I was enjoying having time to myself," she told Closer (opens in new tab) back in 2012.

“I thought it would be sad if I didn’t have a cuddle with somebody again…but I didn’t need to live vicariously through a man and I didn’t need a knight in shining armour," she added. "I’m not sentimental like that. And then of course that is when I met him, just a couple of days later.”

Cupid's arrow hit bang on target and the pair fell hook, line, and sinker, marrying in 2013. These days, Dawn lives a far more sedate life by the seaside. Swapping the hustle and bustle of London for the wilds of Cornwall, where she lives with her fella.

Only last year, Dawn French debuted her new grey hairstyle, and we firmly believe that transitioning to grey hair may have made her even MORE fabulous.