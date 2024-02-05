Celine Dion receives standing ovation as she makes surprise appearance at Grammys amid stiff person syndrome battle

Celine Dion's surprise Grammy appearance impressed fans on Sunday night as the star presented the Album Of The Year award on stage.

On Sunday, February 4th, 2024, Celine Dion presented the Album of the Year award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The star looked incredible as she presented the award to Taylor Swift and stood on stage without any walking assistants. Viewers were shocked by her appearance and she received a long standing ovation when she stepped on the stage wearing a long pale pink gown and a chic oversized coat, a key coat trend for 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans were shocked to see the star without a cane as she revealed in December 2022 that was facing an ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome. "I tell you, Celine Dion has been through a lot lately. So, it's so good to see her standing here. She looks so good. May God bless her. #GRAMMYs," said one viewer on social media.

"Seeing Celine Dion walk out on stage. No cane. No wheelchair. #GRAMMYs," said another impressed fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine herself has has spoken about her condition in the past, "Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome (SPS), which affects something like one in a million people," she said on Instagram.

The National Organisation of Rare Diseases explains that Stiff Person Syndrome is, "a rare acquired neurological disorder that most often causes progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms." There have been several reports that the 55-year-old singer will never perform live again because of this disease.

As her appearance was a surprise, the audience was shocked and delighted to see the star in such good form and she received a standing ovation on arrival. "Here’s what the standing ovation for Celine Dion looked like inside #Grammys (guess it was her as surprise final AOTY presenter!)," read one message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Celine Dion got the whole room in tears right now. This legend, this queen. My goodness. #GRAMMYs," read another.

Here's what the standing ovation for Celine Dion looked like inside #Grammys (guess it was her as surprise final AOTY presenter!)

However, the appearance wasn't without any controversy as some felt that Taylor Swift didn't acknowledge Celine properly when she gave her the award. "The way Taylor Swift just took the Grammy out of Celine Dion’s hand and didn’t even hug her or thank her … how rude. #GRAMMYs," said one fan.

"The irony that Celine Dion took a moment to acknowledge the legends Diana Ross & Sting who presented her the same award 27 YEARS AGO… this was not a good look Taylor, I’m sorry #Grammys," said another.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However it was all smiles backstage as the two singers hugged and chatted and posed for the cameras following the win. It was unclear if in the heat of the moment Taylor was overwhelmed and blanked, or perhaps had already greeted Celine earlier in the day.