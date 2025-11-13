Celia Imrie's 'ridiculous' and heartwarming pre-show rituals - she does the strangest thing ‘nine times' before going on stage

Celia Imrie has revealed the “ridiculous” and heartwarming rituals she always carries out before heading on stage or set, and we’re sure that one of them turned heads on the set of Celebrity Traitors.

Speaking to MagicFM, she shared, “I punch the air, like an arrow, like someone firing an arrow into the audience. And I have to do it nine times. It’s ridiculous isn’t it?”

It’s certainly strange, especially as Celia didn’t go into the specifics of why she likes to do this, or why it has to be done nine times.

It might be linked to the fact that Celia has an orange belt in Taekwondo, which she revealed to The Guardian back in 2014. “You need to watch out when I do it – I get very aggressive,” she said.

The sport is known for helping to promote mindfulness, with its focus on controlled movements and breath control helping to bring practitioners into the present moment and reduce stress, so it’s probably a handy thing to tap into before heading out on stage.

Her other rituals are more understandable, with her sharing, “I also hold onto my mother’s wedding ring for courage. And I love Olbas Oil in my dressing room.”

As well as helping to battle cold symptoms, Olbas Oil has the added benefit of relieving various types of muscular pain and stiffness, making it a great item to keep on hand when you’re working a demanding job such as Celia's.

And we love the sweet admission that she holds onto her mother’s wedding ring. Having a memento of a loved one close by is always a lovely way to find courage and we’re sure everyone can relate to her ritual.