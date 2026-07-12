Brooklyn Beckham's latest move has left David and Victoria fearing what he'll do next

Victoria is said to be ‘inconsolable' and David ‘seething' after their son's latest stunt.

Once a firm fixture in the billion-dollar Beckham brand, estranged son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham seems determined to burn every bridge with his family after appearing in a TV ad that openly mocked their devastating public rift.

Brooklyn, 27, sparked a huge public backlash after appearing in a TV commercial for US food delivery company DoorDash, released to coincide with the FIFA World Cup. In the ad, Brooklyn sits home alone surrounded by what appears to be a deliberate set of props alluding to the ongoing family feud, including a stack of unopened letters, a new watch replacing the one his dad gave him for his 21st and what looks like a pile of World Cup match tickets.

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‘You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,' he says with a smirk. ‘It's not like I don't have tickets. Um… it's because... it's a long story.'

Fans were quick to take to social media to berate the aspiring chef over the commercial, some branding it ‘tasteless', while others accused him of hypocrisy for cashing in on the Beckham name.

But sources close to Brooklyn say that he's unfazed by the negative public reaction to the controversial ad, which is rumoured to have pocketed him around $1 million.

‘Brooklyn doesn't seem to care any more,' a source reveals. ‘He did it to prove a point that he's his own boss now and can do what he likes. He fully expected the backlash, in fact he's embracing it. When he was immersed in the Beckham machine, he felt he didn't have a voice and was restricted from doing some things because it didn't align with the family brand.'

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The source adds, ‘Now he feels the shackles are off and he's in control of his life.'

Over the years, Brooklyn has faced public ridicule over his previous career ventures, including photography and cooking. Sources say that he's keen to follow his wife, billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, into acting. ‘Brooklyn thinks he has what it takes,' reveals a source. ‘He's had some training and seems to be a real natural on screen, so he's keen to pursue it.'

This comes as his estranged brother, Romeo, 23, has just made his acting debut in gay tennis movie Forty Love – a first look was shown late last month.

‘Brooklyn feels the shackles are off and he's in control of his life'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooklyn's DoorDash ad is yet another blow to the Beckham family's hopes of reconciling with him. In a blistering Instagram post in January, he confirmed the rift, accusing his parents of controlling him and trying to ‘ruin' his relationship with Nicola. He also accused mum Victoria, 52, of humiliating him by ‘hijacking' his first wedding dance and declared, ‘I do not want to reconcile with my family.'

While the Beckham family has to date not commented on the devastating rift with Brooklyn, they have continued to feature him on family social media posts, including a recent Father's Day one, which featured Sir David with all four children.

On a recent trip to LA, where the clan gathered to watch David, 51, get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, daughter Harper, who turns 15 on 10 July, was spotted arriving in person to Brooklyn and Nicola's home to try and deliver a letter.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who were in New York at the time, issued a scathing statement over the incident, their reps branding it a stunt: ‘That photographers were in place as the letter was hand-delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras.' A source close to the Beckhams say they have been floored by the recent events.

‘Victoria is just inconsolable over it all,' says a friend. ‘Her family are everything and this is just her worst nightmare that doesn't seem to be ending. She has been determined to try everything she can to make peace with Brooklyn, but the more they try, the angrier and more determined to break ties he seems to get. It's been all-consuming for her.'

The source adds, ‘Harper is bewildered and can't understand why this is happening. David and the brothers Romeo and Cruz are furious over it all and can't