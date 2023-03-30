Brooke Shields’s PVC pants steal the show at New York premiere of her new documentary
Brooke Shields' PVC pants were the perfect red carpet look as the actress stunned at the premiere of her documentary about her life
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Brooke Shields's PVC pants were a showstopping look at a New York premiere of her upcoming documentary.
The New York premiere of Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields was held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023. The star of the show appeared on the red carpet with a number of her A-list pals and family members as she rocked a black ensemble look with a splash of color to add contrast to the outfit.
The star also highlighted her fashionable instincts as she matched a bold and colorful suit-style jacket top with a pair of shiny straight-leg pants that are so on trend right now.
Brooke wore a suit-style jacket that featured a wrap-around piece of fabric in bold colors of red, purple, and pink stripes. This colorful ensemble draped from the jacket to the floor and perfectly coordinated with pale pink suede heels that Brooke added to the look.
The matte black parts of the jacket clashed perfectly with the PVC black straight-leg trousers and the wet-look pants caught the light on the red carpet - adding an edgy but chic look to this perfectly assembled outfit.
Patent Hatton Trouser, (£220.00 (opens in new tab)) $275.00 | Mango (opens in new tab)
Mango has used a unique Japanese patent crinkle fabric to create these statement trousers. Patterened in-house the Hatton block is easy fitting throughout with a straight leg and has a medium high rise, zip fly front fastening with horn buttons closure, belt loops, angled side pockets and back jetted pockets. Stitching detail along the front and back legs add a sharpness to this trouser. The underside of this fabric is brushed for easy wearing. Pair with slouchy knits or luxe silk.
PVC style pants and leather trousers are one of the most popular fashion trends of 2023, and the pants can be incorporated into many different looks - ranging from red carpet designer outfits to everyday apparel.
Brooke's look gave a perfect lesson on how to style leather pants, as she wore several matte fabrics with the look to emphasize the shiny patent quality of the pants. This was the perfect stylishly masculine look to wear to the premiere of this highly anticipated documentary about her life.
The documentary exploring Brooke's life is titled Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby and premieres on April 3 on Disney+. In the documentary, the actress opens up about being exploited early on in her career and how her life has been shaped by some of the decisions made about the roles she appeared in as a child.
In a recent interview about this documentary, Brooke Shields spoke about her mother encouraging her to pose nude for Playboy aged 10 as she admitted, 'I don’t know why she thought it was right.'
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Kitchen trends to avoid 2023 – 9 overdone looks interior designers want us to steer clear of
From all-white kitchens to farmhouse decor, these are the kitchen trends set to fade out in 2023
By Charlotte Duck • Published
-
Prince William and Harry's special joint role at coronation that Charles has 'scrapped' - even if Harry does attend
Prince William and Harry's joint role at the coronation has reportedly been scrapped by King Charles
By Robyn Morris • Published