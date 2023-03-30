Brooke Shields’s PVC pants steal the show at New York premiere of her new documentary

Brooke Shields's PVC pants were a showstopping look at a New York premiere of her upcoming documentary.

The New York premiere of Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields was held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023. The star of the show appeared on the red carpet with a number of her A-list pals and family members as she rocked a black ensemble look with a splash of color to add contrast to the outfit.

The star also highlighted her fashionable instincts as she matched a bold and colorful suit-style jacket top with a pair of shiny straight-leg pants that are so on trend right now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may also like... Brooke Shields speaks out on life in her 50s—'we get better with age'

Brooke wore a suit-style jacket that featured a wrap-around piece of fabric in bold colors of red, purple, and pink stripes. This colorful ensemble draped from the jacket to the floor and perfectly coordinated with pale pink suede heels that Brooke added to the look.

The matte black parts of the jacket clashed perfectly with the PVC black straight-leg trousers and the wet-look pants caught the light on the red carpet - adding an edgy but chic look to this perfectly assembled outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Patent Hatton Trouser, (£220.00 (opens in new tab)) $275.00 | Mango (opens in new tab) Mango has used a unique Japanese patent crinkle fabric to create these statement trousers. Patterened in-house the Hatton block is easy fitting throughout with a straight leg and has a medium high rise, zip fly front fastening with horn buttons closure, belt loops, angled side pockets and back jetted pockets. Stitching detail along the front and back legs add a sharpness to this trouser. The underside of this fabric is brushed for easy wearing. Pair with slouchy knits or luxe silk.

PVC style pants and leather trousers are one of the most popular fashion trends of 2023, and the pants can be incorporated into many different looks - ranging from red carpet designer outfits to everyday apparel.

Brooke's look gave a perfect lesson on how to style leather pants, as she wore several matte fabrics with the look to emphasize the shiny patent quality of the pants. This was the perfect stylishly masculine look to wear to the premiere of this highly anticipated documentary about her life.

The documentary exploring Brooke's life is titled Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby and premieres on April 3 on Disney+. In the documentary, the actress opens up about being exploited early on in her career and how her life has been shaped by some of the decisions made about the roles she appeared in as a child.

In a recent interview about this documentary, Brooke Shields spoke about her mother encouraging her to pose nude for Playboy aged 10 as she admitted, 'I don’t know why she thought it was right.'