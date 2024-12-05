'I'm a single, Asian woman with no children, I love it!' - fabulous in her 40s, Anita Rani lives her best single life

Anita Rani is doing things her own way - mid forties, single, child-free and living her best life.

Not only is Anita Rani one of our style icons, she's also giving the best lessons in reshaping the narrative on what living your best life as a middle aged woman looks like. She effortlessly carries off daring looks (hello, checkerboard black and white dress and red heels to die for,) while her casual laid back monochrome outfits always have us adding replica items to our shopping baskets.

Style is just one element of Anita's life we covet - we're also very much on board with the way she stomps all over societal norms and lives according to her own rules. Having already described 45 as a definitive age for her, the now 47-year-old has since separated from her husband and is embracing everything that comes with being single.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Anita says, "I'm in uncharted territory - I'm a single, Asian woman with no children, and do you know what? I love it! I've sort of got a blank slate in front of me, and that feels really good." In a society where women are often brought up to believe they need to be married with a family to be happy, this is such a refreshing take. Even when separation occurs, women often throw themselves back into the dating scene straight away, likely due to the stigma smacked on being older and alone.

But you can take your stereotypes of single older ladies living miserably surrounded by cats (leave the cats out of this please, they want no part of this misogynistic fantasy,) because spinster is the new happily ever after, and we're taking tips from Anita on how to do it with style.

Since becoming single, Anita has also moved into a flat she bought some years ago, and has enjoyed putting her own, ultra feminine stamp on the decor. "When I first became single, a friend said, 'You could make your little apartment like a Parisienne dream house' - and that's exactly what I've done," she says.

The Women's Hour presenter adds, "I have lovely cream drapes and white floorboards. My bedroom is dusky pink and I've turned my spare room into a dressing room. Just talking about it makes me happy! It's my little sanctuary and it feels really important to have that."

The star is now a published author with her debut novel, Baby Does A Runner, released in 2023. The book has been a huge success, and it appears Anita is intent on exploring all avenues when it comes to pursuing professional interests and furthering her career.

When asked in which direction she'd like to take her work, Anita replied, "'I'd like to take Woman's Hour out on the road, and I'd like to host my own talk show. I want to turn my book into a film or a TV show, and I really want to carry on changing the landscape for the next generation of Asian women."