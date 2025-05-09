“I found my happy place by becoming a stand-up comedian, first performing at the Edinburgh Fringe at 39”

“I’d always thought it was fun to be funny. But I never expected to walk away from my sensible job and pursue a career in stand-up,” says London-based Suchandrika Chakrabarti, 42, who worked as a journalist before turning her hand to comedy.

“As a kid, home was full of laughter. Storytelling and humour were how we communicated, so I learnt young the power of comic timing. Whether it was explaining a political issue or telling me off, my father would always have a Dad-joke to hand and family Friday nights revolved around satirical TV shows like Have I Got News For You.”

A fan of the Fringe

“That love of comedy was further fuelled by a trip to the Edinburgh Fringe with friends after graduating in 2003. Strolling around all sorts of performances, I clearly remember admiring how the stand-up comedians could capture audiences.

“Returning to London, I built a successful career in journalism, which in hindsight was a great training ground for stand-up. Working on news desks, humour was the key currency to get things done and going on to train journalists gave me confidence in presenting to groups, thinking on my feet and winning an audience around.”

Changing direction

(Image credit: Mark Duqueno | Uma Nayyar)

“In 2018, job cuts at my newspaper meant I was offered redundancy. Determined to make the most of this ‘opportunity’, I set myself the goal of building a career in comedy. Friends and family were supportive, simply saying it was about time I pursued my passion.

“I started out with some open mic nights alongside freelance writing, but I wanted to pull together a full show, so in Spring 2020, I enrolled on a six-week stand-up comedy course at The Bill Murray in Islington. It was intense but hugely helpful. For four hours every Sunday, we trained in everything from microphone skills to how to work an audience, and by the end, I had a five-minute set filmed.”

Lockdown curveball

“Finishing the course in March 2020 was far from ideal timing for a wannabe stand-up, as lockdown closed all live venues. Undeterred, I entered my reel into the Funny Women 2020 Stage Competition and reached the semi-finals, which got my name in front of the right people.

“Suddenly, I went from watching satirical shows to writing jokes for The News Quiz and The Now Show on Radio 4. Much to my family’s delight, I also started and continue to write for Have I Got News For You.”

Debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe

“I based my first big show ‘I miss Amy Winehouse’ on my partying days in Camden. After testing it with friends over Zoom and in some small London venues, I took it to the Edinburgh Fringe in Summer 2022.

“Edinburgh is both a real test and a huge moment for a comedian. The competition for audiences is fierce, and the cost of being there is significant, plus you also need to have an hour-long set to perform. I felt hugely daunted but it turned out to be brilliant.

“I’ve since been back with another set called ‘Doomscrolling’ and plan to take my new show ‘Mona Lisa You’ve Been Framed’ there in 2026 after debuting it at the Camden Fringe this summer.”

Handling hecklers

“People ask how I deal with hecklers, but the harsh abuse you see on TV is relatively rare. I like to strike up a rapport with the audience and often involve them in the show, so I’m fortunate that I’ve not had any dreadful experiences.

“When I do get banter, I often joke that the heckler has not yet been handed my ‘magic talking stick.’ That works a treat at putting them back in their box!

“Live performances don’t always go smoothly. I once had a bad night where I managed to fit in all the jokes, just in completely the wrong order. I’m not sure people noticed, but audiences usually find mistakes and technical glitches funny – it’s all about how you react.”

Looking to the future

“My comedy is constantly evolving, and the new set includes both costumes and role play, a hybrid between theatre and stand-up. I’ve planned a few jokes but never work with a script as I’m much better on the hoof.

“I also steer clear of sharing family crises or dating disasters as I’m pretty sure the people involved wouldn’t want them aired in public, but I never struggle for inspiration. Jokes come from everywhere - from Kim Kardashian’s love life to contemplating what Mona Lisa was really thinking.

“Standing up on stage, I feel alive and love improvising, then watching laughter rolling through the audience."

"Comedy has hugely enlarged my life, and I’ve met so many brilliant fellow female comedians on the circuit"

"Looking back to 2003, I would never have dreamed of being on the stage in Edinburgh myself, yet it’s been such a privilege to perform there. I can’t wait to go again next year.”

To get the latest on Suchandrika's shows, follow her on Instagram @suchandrika