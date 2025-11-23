‘I'm not often dictatorial but it's important’ - Anita Dobson reveals the one thing she’s strict about when caring for her husband

Anita Dobson continues to keep a busy working diary, remaining a regular part of the TV schedule at the age of 76.

This year has seen the actress appear in Doctor Who, and she recently starred in the first instalment of Channel 5's revival of the old BBC strand, Play For Today.

Her role in Play For Today: Never Too Late sees Anita star as Cynthia, a widowed woman moved into a care home by her daughter.

Not ready for the retirement home stage of her life, Cynthia rebels against the rules and proves it's never too late to find love when she begins a relationship with an old flame (played by Nigel Havers.)

The role had Anita reflecting on the choice she once faced over putting her own mother in a care home. She's also opened up about how she cares for her husband, 78-year-old Queen guitarist Brian May.

In September 2024, Brian announced he'd had a minor stroke. Offering an update on his health, the actress reveals the couple are usually very relaxed in their marriage, but following the stroke, she's become strict about one thing: Ensuring he's taking his medication.

"I'm not often dictatorial, but it's important, because it's his life," she says, in conversation with The Telegraph. "We're completely mismatched," she reveals of their partnership, but maintains that they're "devoted to one another."

(Image credit: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Revealing news of his stroke via Instagram, Brian said at the time, "The good news is, I can play the guitar after the events of the last few days. I say this because it was in some doubt."

He continues, "That little health hiccup that I mentioned about a week ago, what they called it was a minor stroke.

"All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn't have any control over this arm," he says, indicating his left arm.

"It's a little scary, I have to say," he said. Brian and Anita met during the late 80s and married in 2000. Although they don't have children of their own, Anita is step-mother to Brian's three children from his previous marriage.

With encouragement from Anita to do everything he needs to do to remain well, Brian has returned to performing, appearing with Roger Taylor at the Last Night of the Proms just days after announcing he could still use his arm affected by the stroke.

Anita shared her enthusiasm over her husband's performance, calling it "fabulous" and "one of his finest moments".

"At home, we look like a pair of hobos, Brian comes in from the garden with twigs in his hair," she says, adding, "But he looked beautiful on the stage."

She continues, "And there you go, you fall in love with the man all over again. You forget, you don't 'see' each other because you're so busy with life.

"And then suddenly, there he is, every inch a rock god."