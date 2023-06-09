Angelina Jolie debuts stunning new blonde hair for summer at exciting work meeting

Angelina Jolie debuted a stunning new hair look earlier this week, ditching her trademark brunette tresses for a summery blonde.

The US actress has had a hair makeover!

Jolie's new blonde locks made their public debut on Tuesday after the Hollywood veteran was snapped in a photo on Instagram, much to the delight of her adoring fans. The exciting image comes as beauty lovers everywhere look for ways to experiment with the hottest summer 2023 hair color trends.

In the photo, Jolie can be seen working behind the scenes on her upcoming fashion line, The Chloé x Atelier Jolie capsule collection. The 48-year-old is rocking highlighted hair for the important meeting, marking a major shift away from her signature mahogany brown mane.

Jolie's hair hasn't been this blonde since 1998, when she dyed it to play her Oscar-winning role of Lisa in Girl, Interrupted. She also sported a straight blonde wig for her portrayal of Evelyn Salt in the 2010 spy thriller, Salt.

Jolie teamed her fresh new do on Tuesday with a beige mac coat and light makeup to achieve a simple yet elegant look.

Fans of the A-lister were quick to share their reactions to Jolie's gorgeous hair revamp, with many taking to the comment section of Instagram to gush their approval.

"She has such a stunning face she could pull off ANY color!" one person said, while another wrote, "I would love to see even more wheat golden blonde all over highlights."

Chloé, which is a certified B Corp brand, has described their new collection with Jolie as an "exploration of modern femininity that pays tribute to the power of female-led collaboration." Customers can expect an "evening wear focus" complete with "perennial" pieces that have been directly inspired by the Changeling star's own wardrobe.

"It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection," Jolie said in a statement. "My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie."

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2018, Jolie revealed that she first colored her hair as a teenager.

"I was a bit of a tomboy. And then I was a bit of a punk. Nowadays it's very popular to dye your hair blue, for example. In my day you bleached it and used a Sharpie," she revealed.



