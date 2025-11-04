'I’ll be having another mastectomy this week' - Strictly's Amy Dowden to have further surgery after consulting medical team

Amy Dowden returned to Strictly this year after a challenging couple of years. The dancing professional was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, and underwent a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy.

She returned to the show in 2024 but suffered a stress fracture to her shin and was forced to withdraw from the series. The star returned once again for this year's 2025 run, but was eliminated after the first live show after being partnered with Thomas Skinner.

On November 3, after having exited the competition and having consulted with her medical team, Amy announced she is to undergo a second mastectomy. She is however, quick to reassure fans this is "not to treat a new cancer diagnosis."

Addressing her followers on Instagram, Amy says, "As you all know I’ve always been very open about my health and the care I receive. So I’d like to start by being clear what I am about to share is not to treat a new cancer diagnosis."

"However, following a recent appointment with my incredible medical team, we’ve decided that I’ll be having another mastectomy this week."

Amy has previously spoken on the Breast Cancer Uncovered podcast, about wanting to have both breasts removed. "When I was told I needed a mastectomy, I straight away said can I have both off," she recalls.

"What I didn't want was to get back on with my life and for [the cancer] to come back in the other breast, I didn't want to come back and deal with it. I wanted to get on with my life," she adds.

During her Instagram statement, Amy spoke about what she'd been told by her health team, and her hopes for returning to Strictly once again.

"They’re confident that, all going well, I can expect a straightforward recovery," the dancer says of her doctor's predictions, adding, "once I have healed I look forward to re-joining my Strictly family."

Amy concluded her statement by saying, "Of course I’m going to miss not being there so much, but I will be watching from home and look forward to cheering everyone on. Thank you always for all the support. Welsh love, Amy."

Friends and co-stars offered their well wishes to the star in the wake of the news. Dianne Buswell simply said, "We love you Amy," while Motsi Mabuse added, "Wishing you all the love, prayers, and positive energy, Amy! You're deeply missed, and we're looking forward to your wonderful return!"